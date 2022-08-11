Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com
Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Welcomes Jasmine J. Haralson
Louisiana Policy Institute for Children recently welcomed Jasmine J. Haralson as its communications and operations director. In this role, Haralson will lead LPIC’s internal operations and stakeholder communications to promote increased access to high-quality early care and education for Louisiana children. “I am incredibly excited to welcome Jasmine to...
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
bogalusadailynews.com
Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit
Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Roast Partners with Son of a Saint
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Roast has partnered with Son of a Saint to support the nonprofit’s mission to transform the lives of fatherless boys. Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, New Orleans Roast will accept donations to the nonprofit on its website through Sept. 16, and guests can use the code SAINT to receive 20% off any online purchase with a donation of $1 or more. Donations will help Son of a Saint to provide boys with mentorship, emotional support, education and more to address their individual needs.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell appears to have misspoken when revealing that Target had purchased a prominent piece of derelict land in New Orleans East with plans to open a new store. During a community meeting Monday night, Cantrell said a lot near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 that now contains a 148,000-square-foot former Lowe’s store “recently sold, has now closed” and that Target had purchased it.
bizneworleans.com
Jefferson Community Foundation Announces Philanthropy Award
METAIRIE – — Jefferson Community Foundation has announced the creation of the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award to recognize an individual who is making a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through philanthropic giving, time, actions, talents and dedication. The award will recognize an individual who strives to...
KNOE TV8
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
gentillymessenger.com
Homeowner stormwater management program expands in Gentilly and beyond
The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) and city of New Orleans recently announced a $5 million expansion of the Community Adaptation Program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to manage stormwater on their properties across the city. To date, NORA has completed 179 projects in Gentilly through its original $5.9 million...
gentillymessenger.com
Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies
As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
bizneworleans.com
Dr. Norman C. Francis Profiled in New WYES Documentary
NEW ORLEANS — From WYES:. In a new WYES-TV documentary, Dr. Norman C. Francis will reflect on his life in a one-on-one interview. Archival photos, video and interviews with Francis’ family, friends and colleagues will document his career of service and leadership. The one-hour documentary, narrated by former WWL-TV anchor Sally-Ann Roberts, will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on WYES-TV, wyes.org and on the WYES and PBS apps. It will also stream for a limited time on the WYES YouTube channel.
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
NOLA.com
'Teachers are miserable.' Across New Orleans, schools grapple with teacher shortage
Teachers giving up their planning periods to cover for an empty desk. Schools with growing numbers of "long-term" substitute teachers. Administrators heading back into the classroom. As New Orleans area school districts begin their fourth school year touched by the pandemic, many are grappling to fill a growing number of...
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana charter schools not enrolling enough students from low-income families, audit shows
Charter schools have improved their enrollment of children from low-income families, but more than 1 of 5 failed to meet admission rules at least once during the past six years, according to a report issued Monday by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack. Among charter schools authorized by local school boards an...
