New Orleans, LA

bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Welcomes Jasmine J. Haralson

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children recently welcomed Jasmine J. Haralson as its communications and operations director. In this role, Haralson will lead LPIC’s internal operations and stakeholder communications to promote increased access to high-quality early care and education for Louisiana children. “I am incredibly excited to welcome Jasmine to...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans Roast Partners with Son of a Saint

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Roast has partnered with Son of a Saint to support the nonprofit’s mission to transform the lives of fatherless boys. Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, New Orleans Roast will accept donations to the nonprofit on its website through Sept. 16, and guests can use the code SAINT to receive 20% off any online purchase with a donation of $1 or more. Donations will help Son of a Saint to provide boys with mentorship, emotional support, education and more to address their individual needs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell appears to have misspoken when revealing that Target had purchased a prominent piece of derelict land in New Orleans East with plans to open a new store. During a community meeting Monday night, Cantrell said a lot near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 that now contains a 148,000-square-foot former Lowe’s store “recently sold, has now closed” and that Target had purchased it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Jefferson Community Foundation Announces Philanthropy Award

METAIRIE – — Jefferson Community Foundation has announced the creation of the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award to recognize an individual who is making a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through philanthropic giving, time, actions, talents and dedication. The award will recognize an individual who strives to...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
Brandi Wells
gentillymessenger.com

Homeowner stormwater management program expands in Gentilly and beyond

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) and city of New Orleans recently announced a $5 million expansion of the Community Adaptation Program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to manage stormwater on their properties across the city. To date, NORA has completed 179 projects in Gentilly through its original $5.9 million...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies

As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Dr. Norman C. Francis Profiled in New WYES Documentary

NEW ORLEANS — From WYES:. In a new WYES-TV documentary, Dr. Norman C. Francis will reflect on his life in a one-on-one interview. Archival photos, video and interviews with Francis’ family, friends and colleagues will document his career of service and leadership. The one-hour documentary, narrated by former WWL-TV anchor Sally-Ann Roberts, will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on WYES-TV, wyes.org and on the WYES and PBS apps. It will also stream for a limited time on the WYES YouTube channel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
North Platte Post

Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

