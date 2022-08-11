Read full article on original website
Digital Exclusive Inland forecast
Youth Leadership Institute of Erie organizes discussion on generational poverty
Local business celebrates 814 Day in Erie
Digital Exclusive Lake Shore forecast
Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover in Erie hospital
Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover from what his son calls “life changing injuries.”. Rushdie remains hospitalized at UPMC Hamot in Erie after being stabbed multiple times at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Authorities say 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey is behind the pre-planned ambush, stabbing...
Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast
Upper low pressure in Pennsylvania will continue to meander in the region through Thursday, keeping the threat of some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through the period. Building ridge will increase the heat and humidity for the end of the week. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Tuesday. Precip: MONDAY...
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like...
Apartments could soon come to west Bayfront neighborhood
Apartments could soon be built in a west Bayfront neighborhood. The City of Erie Planning Commission met on Tuesday afternoon while reviewing a plan for a potential property located at 102 Poplar Street. A developer submitted an application to create a townhouse development near Front and Poplar streets. The development would feature two buildings that […]
New mural added to Little Italy neighborhood
Click here for Early Monday forecast
Some instability will develop over the next couple of days, keeping the threat of scattered showers or possible thunderstorms into mid week, though most of the time will be dry. Can’t rule out some water spouts on the lake at times. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday. Precip: SUNDAY:...
USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099...
Mercer man charged with threatening to kill FBI personnel
(The Hill) — Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man for allegedly making violent threats against FBI personnel online following the agency’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, was arrested on Friday and is charged with...
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST)— A Texas business owner was arrested Monday and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral. According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center and charged with assault because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.
