Richmond, VA

Axios Richmond

Richmond restaurant news: Mantu Market opens and more

🍷 Bartizan, the upscale Short Pump restaurant that opened in 2020 in the former Wine Loft space, will close at the end of the month and become a private event space. 🫓 The Mantu Market — chef Hamid Noori's Afghan cafe, bakery and grocery — opened Monday and is now open weekdays from 9am-9pm and weekends from 8am-9pm at 7510 W. Broad St.🥂 Adarra in Jackson Ward was named by Wine Enthusiast as one of staffers' 50 favorite restaurants in the country right now."This Basque-focused hotspot offers Virginia's largest inventory of organic, biodynamic and low-intervention wines," the mag writes.❕ Diner...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

This week in the River City, there’s a dance party at the VMFA, the return of the RVA Duck Race, a fiddle festival at Dogwood Dell, VA Comicon, a back-to-school rally in South Side and more. Enjoy!. Figures of Speech. Arrested Development, a collective of musicians led by rapper...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Destination Design

A former industrial area, the revitalized Scott’s Addition historic district is the go-to spot for all things hip, including the city’s acclaimed brewery scene and popular restaurants. So it should come as no surprise that the neighborhood is also a burgeoning design destination. I spent a spring Saturday afternoon exploring the area’s home furnishing offerings with my mother, who has long been my partner in our frequent thrifting and antiquing adventures.
RICHMOND, VA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: Killed while riding a bike

Good morning, RVA! It's 65 °F, and today looks not-so-hot, still humid, cloudy, and probably rainy at points—especially this morning. Expect highs in the 70s, and a slow, but productive, start to the week ahead. Water cooler. Saturday morning, a drunk driver hit and killed Jonah Holland and...
RICHMOND, VA
blavity.com

Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks

As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus

Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

College Move In Time Has Arrived For The 804

That’s right 804 area code, the college move in time has arrived. This week Richmond and Petersburg will be flooded with back to school college students. IPower92.1 will be live on everyone campus to help introduce you to us! Follow DjSirRj directly on social media to find out where I’ll be djn live . Lets […]
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
RICHMOND, VA

