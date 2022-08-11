Read full article on original website
Richmond restaurant news: Mantu Market opens and more
🍷 Bartizan, the upscale Short Pump restaurant that opened in 2020 in the former Wine Loft space, will close at the end of the month and become a private event space. 🫓 The Mantu Market — chef Hamid Noori's Afghan cafe, bakery and grocery — opened Monday and is now open weekdays from 9am-9pm and weekends from 8am-9pm at 7510 W. Broad St.🥂 Adarra in Jackson Ward was named by Wine Enthusiast as one of staffers' 50 favorite restaurants in the country right now."This Basque-focused hotspot offers Virginia's largest inventory of organic, biodynamic and low-intervention wines," the mag writes.❕ Diner...
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
This week in the River City, there’s a dance party at the VMFA, the return of the RVA Duck Race, a fiddle festival at Dogwood Dell, VA Comicon, a back-to-school rally in South Side and more. Enjoy!. Figures of Speech. Arrested Development, a collective of musicians led by rapper...
Bartizan in Henrico closing restaurant, moving to event-only model
Bartizan, a restaurant in Henrico's west End, will close down its restaurant on August 20 - but the owner's say it's a cause for celebration.
richmondmagazine.com
Destination Design
A former industrial area, the revitalized Scott’s Addition historic district is the go-to spot for all things hip, including the city’s acclaimed brewery scene and popular restaurants. So it should come as no surprise that the neighborhood is also a burgeoning design destination. I spent a spring Saturday afternoon exploring the area’s home furnishing offerings with my mother, who has long been my partner in our frequent thrifting and antiquing adventures.
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
vpm.org
Artsline - Enjoy outdoor festivals, concerts, and art while summer lasts!
“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day when I know that summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn't far off and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~Hal Borland. Is it too soon...
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Killed while riding a bike
Good morning, RVA! It's 65 °F, and today looks not-so-hot, still humid, cloudy, and probably rainy at points—especially this morning. Expect highs in the 70s, and a slow, but productive, start to the week ahead. Water cooler. Saturday morning, a drunk driver hit and killed Jonah Holland and...
Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announces plan for limited self-distribution
This week, the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced its intention to develop its own company for limited self-distribution.
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
blavity.com
Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks
As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults
About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.
Friends and family fill Richmond church with song and love to honor Lady C
The First Lady at Cedar Street Baptist Church, Lady C, as she was known, openly shared her cancer story as a way to help others.
New Starbucks coming to Chippenham Mall on Richmond’s Southside
A new Starbucks location will open near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street, according to a nearby retailer.
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
College Move In Time Has Arrived For The 804
That’s right 804 area code, the college move in time has arrived. This week Richmond and Petersburg will be flooded with back to school college students. IPower92.1 will be live on everyone campus to help introduce you to us! Follow DjSirRj directly on social media to find out where I’ll be djn live . Lets […]
NBC12
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
What should be done with derelict Oak Grove Elementary?
What should be done with a Richmond elementary school that's been abandoned for nearly ten years? That's the question facing the Oak Grove community as a developer sets its sights on the property.
