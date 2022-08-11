Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, FloridaEvie M.Sanford, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - If you have room in your home for a new dog, Orange County Animal Services needs you. The shelter is currently at "critical capacity" with its dog population and they need loving homes for them. "Many of our dogs are having to be co-housed, sometimes two...
Volunteers help clean up trash on New Smyrna Beach with a tasty reward
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach is now cleaner for its weekend visitors. The Volusia-Flagler branch of the Surfrider Foundation hosted a beach cleanup event Saturday. Volunteers helped pick up trash on the beach and raise awareness about litter and plastic pollution. After the cleanup, volunteers were...
WESH
Volusia County animal shelters desperately seeking families to adopt pets
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's a full house at the Southeast Volusia Humane Society in New Smyrna Beach as local shelters continue to see an increase in surrendered animals related to the economy. Now, the pressure is on to find permanent homes for those pets. The shelter is near...
daytonatimes.com
Backpacks and a whole lot more
Back-to-school giveaways continued last weekend as a number of local organizations, businesses and places of workshop held events to help Volusia County children prepare for school, which starts on Monday. People lined around the block on Saturday for school backpacks and supplies at Morning Star Baptist Church on Madison Avenue in Daytona Beach. Each child attending was treated to a new pair of sneakers along with school items. The Better Together Backto-School Community event was held at Campbell Middle School on Saturday, which included school supplies as well as a cheerleader clinic, health screenings, haircuts and hairdos. At the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, masks and hand sanitizers were included in the giveaway of school supplies.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
AdventHealth creates new nursing unit to help patients transition from hospital to home
DELAND, Fla. — AdventHealth is helping patients go from the hospital bed to home with a new nursing unit. The Transitional Care Unit opened at AdventHealth DeLand and will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit will provide services and amenities...
villages-news.com
Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages
Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
WESH
Health officials: Port Orange issues rabies alert after cat tests positive
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A rabies alert has been issued in Port Orange, according to the Florida Department of Health. The alert followed a cat testing positive on Aug. 8 for rabies. Health officials want to remind pet owners that if their pets aren't vaccinated, it puts them at...
mynews13.com
Blood bank 'One Blood' urges Type O donations amid shortage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — During desperate times, some donors are stepping up to give life. That’s through blood donations to One Blood; the Orlando blood bank faces a shortage of types O+ and O- now. What You Need To Know. One Blood is experiencing a shortage of both...
SEE: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach
VIDEO: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach. , Fla. — An anchor that may be more than 200 years old has been unveiled on a Flagler Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Archaeologists believe recent erosion exposed the...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
St. Augustine arborist warns against trimming healthy trees before big storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When a big storm approaches, people will often trim tree branches, thinking it’s better than having them fall and hit their home. Instead of trimming their trees, Certified Master Arborist Danny Lippi said, "People should have their trees assessed to see if they are structurally sound."
A New Vendor Will Replace The Old Spanish Sugar Mill With a New Restaurant
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
cw34.com
Sheriff: 'Special place in hell' for Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in central Florida is accused of drowning her own Chihuahua, then leaving its body on the couch for days. "There is a special place in hell for this woman," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "Until she gets there, she's going to rot in our jail."
villages-news.com
Grouting later this month will fill in sinkhole near driveway at home in The Villages
Grouting later this month will fill in a sinkhole near a driveway at a home in The Villages. The sinkhole opened up last month on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale. Community Development District 4 supervisors were updated Friday on the status of the repairs. A...
ormondbeachobserver.com
COPS CORNER: The angry young man
9:42 p.m. 600 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Disorderly conduct. A woman was preparing to leave work at a convenience store when she saw an unfamiliar young man standing in front of the store and yelling at passersby and passing cars. She told the man that if he...
H Mart Will Open a Store In Orlando’s Western Terrace Plaza
H Mart has innovative food halls and offers Asian and Western grocery options
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
villages-news.com
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages
A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
