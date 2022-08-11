ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backpacks and a whole lot more

Back-to-school giveaways continued last weekend as a number of local organizations, businesses and places of workshop held events to help Volusia County children prepare for school, which starts on Monday. People lined around the block on Saturday for school backpacks and supplies at Morning Star Baptist Church on Madison Avenue in Daytona Beach. Each child attending was treated to a new pair of sneakers along with school items. The Better Together Backto-School Community event was held at Campbell Middle School on Saturday, which included school supplies as well as a cheerleader clinic, health screenings, haircuts and hairdos. At the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, masks and hand sanitizers were included in the giveaway of school supplies.
Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages

Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
Blood bank 'One Blood' urges Type O donations amid shortage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — During desperate times, some donors are stepping up to give life. That’s through blood donations to One Blood; the Orlando blood bank faces a shortage of types O+ and O- now. What You Need To Know. One Blood is experiencing a shortage of both...
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
COPS CORNER: The angry young man

9:42 p.m. 600 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Disorderly conduct. A woman was preparing to leave work at a convenience store when she saw an unfamiliar young man standing in front of the store and yelling at passersby and passing cars. She told the man that if he...
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
