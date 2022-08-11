ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxwilmington.com

New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
WALLACE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington addressing recent spike in Wade Park vandalism

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is holding an open house for park users to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions regarding a rise in vandalism and damage at Wade Park. The meeting is scheduled for August 23rd, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Police locate missing teen associated with Silver Alert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say they have located an 18-year-old missing since Friday. 18-year-old Saphir Deyampert had last been seen in the 1800 block of Sir Tyler Drive on August 12th around 2:00 pm. Police say Deyampert is 5′ 6″ tall, and around 98 pounds. He...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County wildfire remains 1,226 acres, now 53 percent contained

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews battling the Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire continue to gain ground on the blaze. The latest update shows the wildfire is now 53 percent contained, despite remaining at 1,226 acres in size. Officials say Monday night’s rainfall helped deliver half and inch of...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

State record Red Hind fish reeled in near Frying Pan Tower

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man made quite the catch earlier this month in what has now been certified as a new state record. Jared Lambert of Wilmington pulled aboard a 7 pound, 11.2-ounce Red Hind fish near Frying Pan Tower on August 6th. The NC Division of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen Yorkie from Nebraska recovered in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, NC – A small Yorkie has been recovered thousands of miles away from home. Last week the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. The information was in reference to two suspects being held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
WILMINGTON, NC

