foxwilmington.com
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway
WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington addressing recent spike in Wade Park vandalism
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is holding an open house for park users to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions regarding a rise in vandalism and damage at Wade Park. The meeting is scheduled for August 23rd, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wild series of events including a car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. The fire happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when a burning vehicle that […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Police locate missing teen associated with Silver Alert
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say they have located an 18-year-old missing since Friday. 18-year-old Saphir Deyampert had last been seen in the 1800 block of Sir Tyler Drive on August 12th around 2:00 pm. Police say Deyampert is 5′ 6″ tall, and around 98 pounds. He...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man saves two girls from ocean using recently-installed Life Safety Rings
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A bystander at Caswell Beach came to the rescue of two young girls struggling in the ocean this weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, a man used the recently-installed Life Safety Rings by the Jack Helbig Foundation to bring the girls back to shore.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Deputy saves a man from overdose; found unconscious, purple
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is being called a hero after saving the life of a man found unconscious from an overdose on Friday. Deputy Triston McGee responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Sellers Road in Whiteville where he discovered...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Junior Deputy and stuffed K-9 meet Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputy
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently helped Junior Deputy Gage and his K-9 Tuffy meet a member of the department. Gage and his stuffed dog met Deputy Carrano with the Sheriff’s Department on Friday at the Dunkin Donuts in Whiteville. Deputy Carrano purchased...
foxwilmington.com
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County wildfire remains 1,226 acres, now 53 percent contained
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews battling the Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire continue to gain ground on the blaze. The latest update shows the wildfire is now 53 percent contained, despite remaining at 1,226 acres in size. Officials say Monday night’s rainfall helped deliver half and inch of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State record Red Hind fish reeled in near Frying Pan Tower
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man made quite the catch earlier this month in what has now been certified as a new state record. Jared Lambert of Wilmington pulled aboard a 7 pound, 11.2-ounce Red Hind fish near Frying Pan Tower on August 6th. The NC Division of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen Yorkie from Nebraska recovered in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, NC – A small Yorkie has been recovered thousands of miles away from home. Last week the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. The information was in reference to two suspects being held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Final ‘Movies in the Park’ taking place Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The final movie in the summer-long ‘Movies in the Park’ series in Ocean Isle Beach is being shown tomorrow night. ‘Tom & Jerry’ will be shown at the Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park, located at 11 East 2nd Street.
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Little River area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Jason Stocks, 51, of Little River. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, stated Stocks died from traumatic injuries caused by the impact of the crash.
Myrtle Beach police arrest 61-year-old man after armed robbery at Home Depot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man late Friday night who is accused of an armed robbery at the Home Depot store on Oak Forest Lane. The robbery happened about 3 p.m. Friday, and David Brian Plump, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody at his home, MBPD said Saturday […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
2 taken to hospital after Myrtle Beach crash where 1 vehicle fled
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway near Granddaddy Drive, according to authorities. One vehicle left after the crash, and the other two remained at the scene, according to Myrtle […]
