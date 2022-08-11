Read full article on original website
How Strange Horticulture's devs went from Flash to one of the best games of the year
The tragically lost world of Flash games made a fine training ground for indie developers. Strange Horticulture sets you up to think it's another cozy game about running a shop—a puzzle game where you flick through your book of plants, examine the fungus and ferns and find the right medicinal herb or decorative flower for each customer. Slowly, as it goes on, Strange Horticulture trowels a layer of creeping dread over this wholesome setup. A narrative grows out of it, a story of mystery and ritual murder that plays out through the customers, no less strange than the horticulture, who keep returning to your shop.
It's too hot to go outside, play these top PC games you may have missed instead
Every week there are plenty of delectable PC games to try out, whether they’re new AAA releases, older classics, or niche titles that make you rethink your life. Each of the games on this list is exceptional in its own right, showcasing the variety and ingenuity of PC games.
How to set up your new Steam Deck
Now that Valve has finally gotten to shipping out all current Steam Deck orders by the end of 2022, many more patient gamers will finally have the impressive portable system in their hands. However, the first challenge will be how to set up the Steam Deck in the first place....
Kindle vs Kobo
If you’re after the , then you’ll likely already have encountered one of the biggest conundrums – Kindle vs. Kobo. Kindle, of course, is owned by Amazon while Rakuten owns Kobo. Both make exquisite ereaders to suit all types of readers and budgets, but they are cut from different cloth. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.
What do Oculus Quest 2 game developers want from next-gen VR headsets?
While VR only seems to have properly taken off in the past couple of years thanks to Meta’s hugely popular Quest 2 headset, many of us are already thinking about what next-gen headsets have in store for us. Meta itself is launching a successor to the Oculus Quest 2...
Dead Cells has years of life left in it, as the new free update proves
One of the great joys of our hobby is to play games long after their initial release, once a season pass’s worth of DLC is out in the wild and it’s been patched up to a Rockstar-like sheen. Whether or not you ever end up playing said DLC is irrelevant; it’s just exciting to confront such a deep, feature-complete vision.
Why Moto's unseen phone might give an exciting taste of the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Unless you closely follow tech news, the launch of Motorola's newest flagship probably passed you by – the Moto X30 Pro only launched in China, and very likely won't go on sale outside of the country. However this new Android phone could give us a tantalizing glimpse of the...
Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset review
The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is incredibly well-crafted and designed to be comfortable for extended periods of time. In fact, it’s almost great enough to make you forget how much it costs. Logitech G735: One-minute review. The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is the latest addition to the...
What makes the perfect gaming headset?
Gaming headsets may seem like specialized pieces of equipment. But, what they really are is a convenience. Essentially all-in-one audio devices, they not only provide (hopefully great) sound but also a built-in mic to communicate with other players, features to heighten that in-game experience, and often prioritize certain technologies to minimize any latency. They’re also engineered for comfort so that you shouldn’t need to switch earpads or buy pressure relief pads to keep that headband from imprinting itself on your head.
How to watch A League of Their Own online: stream the baseball comedy drama series wherever you are
A serialization of Penny Marshall’s 1992 cult classic, A League of Their Own retains all of the heart and humor that endeared the Rockford Peaches to generations of viewers, while delving deeper into the stories that have remained stuck on the sidelines for nearly 80 years. Below we explain how to watch A League of Their Own online, available with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video globally (opens in new tab).
The DualShock 4 was too quirky for its own good – and the DualSense almost followed suit
There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that the PS4 was – and still is – an excellent console. Sure, it was a generation away from lightning-quick SSDs and true 4K gaming. But Sony’s fourth machine far outclasses the awkward adolescence of the PS3.
Here's how to use Galaxy Bespoke to personalize a Samsung Z Flip 4 or Watch 5
So Samsung's newest foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, have arrived, with improved specs and designs over their year-old counterparts. But the fashionistas among you might be galled by the color options — or lack thereof. You see, if you pop into your local cellphone store and ask to buy the phone, you'll be faced with a rather limited selection of shades for the device.
Elden Ring's pre-release build is a fascinating glimpse at what could've been
It's no secret that Elden Ring houses significant unfinished content, and one modder's highlighted this by streaming a pre-release build. A known figure in Soulsborne circles, modder Lance McDonald has been hard at work ever since Elden Ring's launch back in February. Having previously datamined Elden Ring's November 2021 network test build — where he discovered you could originally get NPCs drunk — he's now gained access to Elden Ring's beta version, streaming it yesterday (August 11) via Twitch.
HyperX Duocast review
The HyperX Duocast is a great entry level USB microphone that sounds great and has plenty of personality, but it is a expensive, so it's really only for those who are serious about getting started with content creation. HyperX Duocast: Two minute review. The HyperX Duocast USB microphone is the...
Are free games worth the price?
Everyone loves a freebie, and a free game, well, it’s like the warm touch of a hand on your back, and a voice in your ear, saying, “Go on. You deserve it.”. But is that voice a devil or an angel? Are free games all they’re cracked up to be? Why might you complain about something that costs you nothing?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 4
When it comes to foldable phones, it wouldn’t quite be fair to say that Samsung is the only game in town. It’s certainly the biggest one, and by some margin. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 marked the high point for this young and exciting mobile format. Can 2022's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 continue the good work?
We finally know when Overwatch loot box sales will end
Overwatch is finally abandoning loot boxes sales and while we've known this'll happen for sometime, we've now got a confirmed end date. As Blizzard prepares for Overwatch's transition into Overwatch 2, you may have seen it's kicked off one final event for the original game. Calling this 'Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol.3', that's running from August 9 until August 30 and while you can earn 'Anniversary Loot Boxes' for taking part, the official Overwatch website (opens in new tab) issued this disclaimer:
Samsung to host online-only pre-booking event for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4
Samsung refreshed its foldable smartphones lineup just a couple of days ago and we’re yet to know the pricing for the Indian market. However, the company is still offering a chance to those who want to be among the first to claim the device. Samsung will be allowing customers to pre-book the latest foldables from August 16. The pre-booking event will be exclusive to the company's online store.
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs listed at retailer, suggesting launch could be soon
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors have been spotted online, with product listings popping up at a Canadian retailer. One of the crew of regular hardware leakers on Twitter, @momomo_us, flagged up the CPUs which are listed at retailer PC Canada. The initial Zen 4 processors to be seen at the...
Hogwarts Legacy release date announced, and it brings disappointment
Last we had heard, Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG set in a Victorian-era version of the wizarding school, was going to be coming out around Christmas 2022. However, publisher Warner Bros has revealed the final Hogwarts Legacy release date, and we’ve lousy news. Yes, the Harry Potter game...
