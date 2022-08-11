Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
LOOK: LeBron James, Wife Savannah Honor Their Three Children with New Tattoos
NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, both got tattoos with the initials “B.B.Z.” yesterday. The new ink signifies the initials of their children: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. LeBron posted an Instagram story of their two hands with the tattoos, which are on the outside of their...
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
Heat Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some teams have an easier time attracting the league’s best talent than others. Plenty of factors go into making a destination appealing. The weather may play a role – to what extent, who can say? Market size certainly counts as well. All told, it’s just...
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team
LeBron James is reportedly the top candidate to own the forthcoming Las Vegas NBA expansion team.
Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Sons Playing on Same Team for First Time
Lakers superstar LeBron James was over the moon about watching Bryce and Bronny play together on the same court.
NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Former Top Three Pick to Thunder
The Thunder could cash in chips for a young cornerstone center.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals Date of First 'Battle of LA' vs Clippers
The Athletic's Shams Charania leaked the date of the first Lakers-Clippers regular season game.
Report: Bronny James Will Likely Play College Basketball
The oldest son of LeBron James is one of the top high school prospects in the country.
Draymond Green Reveals All-Time Starting Five
Draymond has Steph Curry, LeBron James, and three former stars in his starting five
Lakers News: LeBron James' Former Teammate Says LBJ Isn't a LA Great Quite Yet
Former Cavaliers teammate Richard Jefferson gives take on LeBron James' time as a Laker.
Richard Jefferson throws shade at LeBron James' standing with Lakers
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him one of the three greatest players in league history. But his ranking among the greatest to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is more questionable. It is mostly because he joined the team as...
The 6th Overall Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Jarrett Culver still remains a free agent on August 13. The former 6th overall pick has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. This past season, he was on the Grizzlies and they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
BREAKING: Houston Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are signing Willie Cauley-Stein. He has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Irving Reacts to Wild Rumor About His Contract Demands
The Brooklyn star had the perfect response for one NBA insider.
