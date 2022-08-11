ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified

By Michael Dakota
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.

Randy L. Tinkel, 37, Wamego, died Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. when the 2013 Ford F-250 he was driving was hit from the rear while trying to make a left turn on U.S. Highway 24 less than a mile west of Airport Road.

Tinkel was eastbound on the highway, waiting to make a left turn, when a 2008 Ford Edge slowed behind him. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi driven by a 44-year-old Lecompton man hit the rear of the Ford Edge. The car then impacted Tinkel’s truck and sent it onto the south side of the road, flipping the vehicle onto its top.

Man dies in a grain car accident in Leoti

The driver of the Ford Edge was a 34-year-old St. Marys woman who suffered a serious injury, according to the crash report.

A 36-year-old woman in Tinkel’s truck also had a suspected serious injury, according to the KHP. She was taken to the Wamego Health Center. A 2-year-old and a 7-year-old boy, both passengers in Tinkel’s truck, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.

According to the crash report, Tinkel was not wearing a seatbelt. The semi-driver had no apparent injuries.

St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman injured after vehicle strikes a tree

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Saturday in Atchison. A vehicle driven by Rebecca Shanks, 32, Atchison, was traveling on a private road in the 1700 block Country Club Road, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway and...
ATCHISON, KS
1011now.com

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
1350kman.com

Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash

Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple's 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother's condition.
WAMEGO, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision

BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Southbound Topeka Blvd. reopened following 2-vehicle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southbound Topeka Blvd. near University Dr. has been reopened after a 2-vehicle accident late Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of SW Topeka Blvd. and SW University Dr. around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, with reports of a 2-vehicle accident. The Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father's truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
WAMEGO, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
JC Post

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. crews rescue driver after car ends up in tree line

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Fire crews made a rescue after a car ended up in the tree line on Green Randolph Rd. early Friday morning. Riley County Fire District #1 says around 4:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 12, crews were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Jaws of life used in Riley County crash

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Fire District #1, stations 106 and 109 were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road for an early Friday morning crash, The crash happened near 4:15 a.m. Crews used the Jaws of Life to access an individual in the vehicle.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Nebraska woman rushed to hospital after car hits tree

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska woman was rushed to a Brown Co. hospital on Wednesday after her car hit a tree on the side of Highway 73. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 about 9.5 miles south of Hiawatha with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW

Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
AUBURN, KS
KSNT News

Fatality car crash reported near Wamego

POTTAWATOMIE (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego on Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were sent to the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Airport Road in Pottawatomie County around 5:30 p.m. At least one person has reportedly been […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect wanted on suspected bond revocation

Lyon County Crime Stoppers has unveiled the latest Felony Friday subject. Justin Yuranko, age 32, is wanted on three counts of suspected bond revocation. Details are pending. There is a reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to Yuranko's arrest and conviction. To submit tips, call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Yuo can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
