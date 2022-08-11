ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon. The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington. Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic Murchison Building purchased for $8.25 million

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A centerpiece of downtown Wilmington has a new owner. The historic 11-story office building is located at 201 N. Front Street and has been a familiar site in downtown Wilmington since its completion in 1914. The Murchison Building was recently acquired for $8.25 million by...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Registration ending soon for YMCA Kids Splash & Dash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nir Family YMCA is hosting a family-fun event later this month. On August 20th from 8:00 am until 10:00 am, the center is holding a ‘Kids Splash and Dash’ race for boys and girls ages 3-13. The splash and dash is a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
LELAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncw#Craft Beer#Recycle#Business Industry#Linus Business#Craft Brewers Alliance#The Uncw Recycling Depot#Mad Mole Brewing Company
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘It’s not a good fit:’ Project Indigo discussions continue after planning board recommends denial

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Leaders in one Brunswick County city met on Thursday night to hear more on a developer’s plan to build more than a thousand new homes. The Southport Board of Aldermen heard more about the proposed Phase Two of Indigo Plantation. The development would bring 1,542 homes to the city, nearly doubling the city’s existing plantation. In addition to the homes, the project would include 8,000 square feet of commercial space.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims

Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
LELAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County wildfire spans 1,230 acres, 25% contained

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Land started by a lightning strike on August 2nd isn’t quite as large as originally thought. While still only 25 percent contained as of this morning, the NC Forest Service says more accurate mapping revealed the fire isn’t over 2,000 acres, instead spanning around 1,230 acres.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County road closing next week for pipe replacement

WRIGHTSBORO, NC (WWAY) — A section of Oakley Road in New Hanover County is scheduled to close on Monday for about two weeks. The N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance staff plans to close the roadway between August 15th and August 26th to replace a drainage pipe. Oakley Road will...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lighting strike believed to be cause of Brunswick County house fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s the second home in less than three weeks to catch fire as a result of lighting in Calabash. According to the Calabash Fire Department, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday fire crews arrived at a Moultrie Drive home in the Brunswick Plantation subdivision where flames could be seen shooting from the side of the one-story residence.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced in deadly Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, will spend at least seven years in prison for the crime. On Thursday, a Brunswick County jury convicted Jason McCoy, 28, for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Revoked. McCoy was...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy