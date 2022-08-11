SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Leaders in one Brunswick County city met on Thursday night to hear more on a developer’s plan to build more than a thousand new homes. The Southport Board of Aldermen heard more about the proposed Phase Two of Indigo Plantation. The development would bring 1,542 homes to the city, nearly doubling the city’s existing plantation. In addition to the homes, the project would include 8,000 square feet of commercial space.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO