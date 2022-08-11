Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon. The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington. Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic Murchison Building purchased for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A centerpiece of downtown Wilmington has a new owner. The historic 11-story office building is located at 201 N. Front Street and has been a familiar site in downtown Wilmington since its completion in 1914. The Murchison Building was recently acquired for $8.25 million by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Registration ending soon for YMCA Kids Splash & Dash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nir Family YMCA is hosting a family-fun event later this month. On August 20th from 8:00 am until 10:00 am, the center is holding a ‘Kids Splash and Dash’ race for boys and girls ages 3-13. The splash and dash is a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
H2GO receives $400,000 in grants to prepare for increasing growth, demand
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Northeastern Brunswick County continues to grow at a rapid rate, and Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO was recently awarded $400,000 to help keep up with that growth. The funding was from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ), Division of Water Infrastructure for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘It’s not a good fit:’ Project Indigo discussions continue after planning board recommends denial
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Leaders in one Brunswick County city met on Thursday night to hear more on a developer’s plan to build more than a thousand new homes. The Southport Board of Aldermen heard more about the proposed Phase Two of Indigo Plantation. The development would bring 1,542 homes to the city, nearly doubling the city’s existing plantation. In addition to the homes, the project would include 8,000 square feet of commercial space.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims
Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County health leaders speak on COVID-19 State of Emergency ending
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly 2 and half years since governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State of emergency will expire on Monday, August 15. Governor Roy Cooper declared the State of Emergency in March of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BCSO Marine Patrol Unit receives award for removing abandoned boats
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The hard work of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit hasn’t gone unnoticed. FSgt. Jake Zaludek and the Patrol Unit was one of many recipients of the North Carolina Coastal Federation’s Pelican Awards. A ceremony was held last Saturday evening...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County wildfire spans 1,230 acres, 25% contained
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Land started by a lightning strike on August 2nd isn’t quite as large as originally thought. While still only 25 percent contained as of this morning, the NC Forest Service says more accurate mapping revealed the fire isn’t over 2,000 acres, instead spanning around 1,230 acres.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County road closing next week for pipe replacement
WRIGHTSBORO, NC (WWAY) — A section of Oakley Road in New Hanover County is scheduled to close on Monday for about two weeks. The N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance staff plans to close the roadway between August 15th and August 26th to replace a drainage pipe. Oakley Road will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lighting strike believed to be cause of Brunswick County house fire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s the second home in less than three weeks to catch fire as a result of lighting in Calabash. According to the Calabash Fire Department, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday fire crews arrived at a Moultrie Drive home in the Brunswick Plantation subdivision where flames could be seen shooting from the side of the one-story residence.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced in deadly Brunswick County crash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The driver who crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, will spend at least seven years in prison for the crime. On Thursday, a Brunswick County jury convicted Jason McCoy, 28, for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Revoked. McCoy was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inmates charged with attempted murder after jail beating leaves one critical
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Four people face charges after a beating left an inmate in the Columbus County Detention Center in critical condition. According to the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office, they were notified by Sheriff Jody Greene that an inmate was assaulted and suffered serious injuries on August.
