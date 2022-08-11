Read full article on original website
ImpeachBidenThePedo
3d ago
I guarantee you it's blue States they are leaving because they don't want to be taxed to death for their successful you know people in America should be happy for other people's success because that means they can make it too in America but the Democrat party will penalize you with extreme taxes if you become successful
Reply
116
Guest
3d ago
Of course this makes sense, those states mostly have friendly tax policies particularly income tax. Nevada, Texas and Florida have no income tax whatsoever. Why would anyone want to stay in New York, pay the highest property taxes and freeze to death to boot?
Reply
54
JZ1776USA
2d ago
Psst, I have a secret for you. It's because anyone with a good education and a good career knows blue states are garbage. Vote for what's best for our people....red
Reply
29
