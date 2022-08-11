ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

On3.com

2023 quarterback Jaxon Smolik commits to Penn State

Jaxon Smolik isn’t one to pass up a good opportunity. The former Tulane quarterback commit, who backed off his pledge from the Green Wave on Thursday, has seen his recruitment change on a dime. Earlier this summer, Smolik competed at an Elite 11 Regional, but didn’t receive an invite...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-NFL Star’s Brother Wanted in Deadly Shooting at Pee Wee Football Game

One day after a coaches’ disagreement during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas escalated into a physical fight and fatal shooting, authorities are hunting for Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who they’ve named as a “wanted suspect.”Talib, 39, is charged with murder, the Lancaster Police Department told The Daily Beast on Sunday evening. The charge was first reported by TMZ Sports.The shooting in Lancaster Community Park took place just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said. With children present on the field, multiple adults can be seen yelling in footage of the incident, with...
ClutchPoints

Penn State football: 3 Nittany Lions breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten

Penn State football looked like a true national title contender early in the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions were the fourth-ranked team in the country heading into a showdown with third-ranked Iowa. Penn State not only lost the game to Iowa but also lost quarterback Sean Clifford to injury. After Clifford’s injury, Penn State’s season […] The post Penn State football: 3 Nittany Lions breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

New York Jets' Garrett Wilson says NFL preseason debut was 'everything I expected'

New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. The Jets' second, first-round pick from April's draft out of Ohio State recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards. “It was everything I expected,” Wilson told Jets team reporter...
NFL
247Sports

No separation after first scrimmage in Oregon's QB battle

Through the first week of fall camp and Oregon football's first scrimmage, there isn't any separation among Oregon's trio of scholarship quarterbacks competing for the starting job this season. Head coach Dan Lanning said after the first scrimmage of fall camp the trio of Bo Nix, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson are still working and competing for the top spot.
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Alabama Football: First fall camp scrimmage news and thoughts

After the first Alabama football scrimmage of Fall Camp, Nick Saban reviewed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage observations, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need to improve. At this point every season, Saban always views a team...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Rutgers Football Saturday Scrimmage Notebook

Rutgers held its first scrimmage of the summer today inside SHI Stadium as the team readies for its season opener at Boston College. After the scrimmage, head coach Greg Schiano talked about what he saw on the field. “Some really good things, some really not good things. Some in-between things,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
