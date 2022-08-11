Read full article on original website
2023 quarterback Jaxon Smolik commits to Penn State
Jaxon Smolik isn’t one to pass up a good opportunity. The former Tulane quarterback commit, who backed off his pledge from the Green Wave on Thursday, has seen his recruitment change on a dime. Earlier this summer, Smolik competed at an Elite 11 Regional, but didn’t receive an invite...
Ex-NFL Star’s Brother Wanted in Deadly Shooting at Pee Wee Football Game
One day after a coaches’ disagreement during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas escalated into a physical fight and fatal shooting, authorities are hunting for Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who they’ve named as a “wanted suspect.”Talib, 39, is charged with murder, the Lancaster Police Department told The Daily Beast on Sunday evening. The charge was first reported by TMZ Sports.The shooting in Lancaster Community Park took place just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said. With children present on the field, multiple adults can be seen yelling in footage of the incident, with...
Penn State football: 3 Nittany Lions breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten
Penn State football looked like a true national title contender early in the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions were the fourth-ranked team in the country heading into a showdown with third-ranked Iowa. Penn State not only lost the game to Iowa but also lost quarterback Sean Clifford to injury. After Clifford’s injury, Penn State’s season […] The post Penn State football: 3 Nittany Lions breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten appeared first on ClutchPoints.
First-year starter Olu Fashanu looks to build on key practice, experience on Penn State O-line
Penn State stumbled down the stretch last season and limped into the Outback Bowl, where the short-handed Nittany Lions lost to Arkansas by two scores. It was a lackluster end to a once-promising season. But within the disappointment, Penn State was able to lay part of the foundation for the 2022 campaign.
New York Jets' Garrett Wilson says NFL preseason debut was 'everything I expected'
New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. The Jets' second, first-round pick from April's draft out of Ohio State recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards. “It was everything I expected,” Wilson told Jets team reporter...
No separation after first scrimmage in Oregon's QB battle
Through the first week of fall camp and Oregon football's first scrimmage, there isn't any separation among Oregon's trio of scholarship quarterbacks competing for the starting job this season. Head coach Dan Lanning said after the first scrimmage of fall camp the trio of Bo Nix, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson are still working and competing for the top spot.
Alabama Football: First fall camp scrimmage news and thoughts
After the first Alabama football scrimmage of Fall Camp, Nick Saban reviewed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage observations, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need to improve. At this point every season, Saban always views a team...
Rutgers Football Saturday Scrimmage Notebook
Rutgers held its first scrimmage of the summer today inside SHI Stadium as the team readies for its season opener at Boston College. After the scrimmage, head coach Greg Schiano talked about what he saw on the field. “Some really good things, some really not good things. Some in-between things,...
DeShaun Foster on Charbonnet, RB Depth, the Rose Bowl, and More
UCLA running back coach DeShaun Foster talked about how Zach Charbonnet worked to improve during the offseason, his "two-back" system and trying to find that second back from the depth chart, getting UCLA back to the Rose Bowl and more.
