Perry County, KY

The Hazard Herald

How to document ownership and occupancy for FEMA

As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences. The agency has taken steps to make it easier for disaster survivors to verify ownership and occupancy. Owners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and...
The Hazard Herald

Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
The Hazard Herald

Denny's Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
The Hazard Herald

Perry devastated:

Between July 25 and July 30, Hazard was in the bullseye of a historic series of rainstorms that destroyed entire communities, took lives and which will require months, if not years in some cases, to fully recover. As of presstime on Aug. 3, seven Perry County residents were confirmed dead...
The Hazard Herald

Numerous individuals charged in connection with alleged looting

Local police have arrested numerous individuals since devastating flooding struck Perry County on charges connected to alleged looting of property of flood victims. Included in those was the employee of a local organization which works with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities who was allegedly found to be involved with looting with clients.
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
The Hazard Herald

Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to City of Hazard

On July 15, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the City of Hazard will receive $63,050 in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds to repair a slide on Faulkner Avenue. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hazard to repair and maintain safe...
The Hazard Herald

HPD Chief Minor Allen to retire in August; thanks community, city

Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.
The Hazard Herald

'Back Home Together' planned to be held in Hazard

At the end of July, community members will have an opportunity to celebrate “Back Home Together,” an event celebrating the African American experience in Eastern Kentucky through the education and empowerment of communities, actions of volunteers and generosity of donors. The event is scheduled to be held on...
The Hazard Herald

Locals protest overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Editor’s note: The organizer of the event was a juvenile, and our policy is not to provide the names of minors without parental consent and not to provide the names of those who are alleged to be victims of sexual assault. On Saturday, July 16, community members and visitors...
The Hazard Herald

