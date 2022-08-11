Read full article on original website
How to document ownership and occupancy for FEMA
As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences. The agency has taken steps to make it easier for disaster survivors to verify ownership and occupancy. Owners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and...
Beshear: KYTC crews actively restoring crossings at 11 bridge sites destroyed by flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement Aug. 12 that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is already working to rapidly replace the first batch of closed bridges damaged or destroyed by recent severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The 11 bridges that have been initially targeted serve county and state roads...
Free wifi zones established in Eastern KY to support communities impacted by flooding
Accelecom, a Kentucky-based high-speed fiber optics provider and exclusive wholesaler of the Kentucky Wired Project, and Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks with operations in Morehead, have teamed up to launch six free Wi-Fi sites throughout the Eastern Kentucky region that has been devastated by major flooding.
Clay, Martin, Perry counties eligible for additional FEMA public assistance
Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Clay, Martin and Perry counties are now eligible for FEMA public assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work due to the flooding that began on July 26, FEMA said in a statement Aug. 6. These counties, along with Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott,...
Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
Kentucky flood survivors in seven counties, including Perry, can apply for FEMA assistance
Renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Floyd counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at, disasterassistance.gov, by calling,...
Kentucky superintendents discuss experiences, needs from severe flooding in E. Ky.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of Eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of...
Perry devastated:
Between July 25 and July 30, Hazard was in the bullseye of a historic series of rainstorms that destroyed entire communities, took lives and which will require months, if not years in some cases, to fully recover. As of presstime on Aug. 3, seven Perry County residents were confirmed dead...
Numerous individuals charged in connection with alleged looting
Local police have arrested numerous individuals since devastating flooding struck Perry County on charges connected to alleged looting of property of flood victims. Included in those was the employee of a local organization which works with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities who was allegedly found to be involved with looting with clients.
Bluegrass Care Navigators to Host Radio Fundraiser for Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
(Hazard, Ky.) – In response to the flooding that has devastated much of the region it serves, Bluegrass Care Navigators (BCN) will shift the focus of its annual Radio Day fundraiser in Hazard to instead request donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Listeners should tune in...
NIOSH to offer free, confidential black lung screenings for coal miners Aug. 9-12
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners Aug. 9 through Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville. Call, 1-888-480-4042, to schedule an appointment. The screenings provide early...
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to City of Hazard
On July 15, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the City of Hazard will receive $63,050 in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds to repair a slide on Faulkner Avenue. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hazard to repair and maintain safe...
Beshear announces funding for UPike Ag-Tech Innovation Center
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced in a statement July 27 that Pikeville is among several communities to share in a total of $13 million in funding intended to support job growth and industrial expansion. According to the statement, the University of Pikeville (UPike) will receive a $4.4 million grant...
HPD Chief Minor Allen to retire in August; thanks community, city
Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.
KRRAS faces challenges of overcrowding, encourages community to become involved
Recently, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) has been facing familiar challenges related to the overcrowding of animals, leaving shelter employees and volunteers feeling overwhelmed and asking for community support. In an online statement issued on July 14, shelter officials informed the community that the KRRAS is seeing an...
‘Back Home Together’ planned to be held in Hazard
At the end of July, community members will have an opportunity to celebrate “Back Home Together,” an event celebrating the African American experience in Eastern Kentucky through the education and empowerment of communities, actions of volunteers and generosity of donors. The event is scheduled to be held on...
Locals protest overturning of Roe vs. Wade
Editor’s note: The organizer of the event was a juvenile, and our policy is not to provide the names of minors without parental consent and not to provide the names of those who are alleged to be victims of sexual assault. On Saturday, July 16, community members and visitors...
Hazard woman donates to hospice center in honor of her son
On July 18, Hazard native Candi Crowe Engle donated $3,000 to the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center in Hazard in memory of her son, Ashton Skylar Whitaker, who passed away in 2010 at the age of seven. Engle said her son was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome at the age of...
