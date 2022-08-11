Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Three Men Accused of Scamming Elderly Rome Woman Out of More Than $100,000
Three men were arrested – after being accused of scamming an elderly Floyd County, woman out of $118,000. According to Floyd County Police the three performed some tree work for the woman but never completed any of the jobs that they started, and were paid for. The trio was staying at a campsite not far from her home in a remote area located a short distance from John’s Mountain.
Sheriff says Facebook hoax about ‘serial killer’ hunting Paulding County women is false
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Paulding County sheriff’s officials are asking Facebook users to stop spreading a hoax about a so-called serial killer. They say a post circulating social media is claiming that a serial killer is abducting women in the county by hitting their cars and then taking them once they pull over.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Woman wanted in Powder Springs home invasion arrested, man still on the run
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - Powder Springs Police confirmed to CBS46 News that a 22-year-old Douglasville woman was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a home invasion on Silvery Way early Friday morning. Officials say Kayla Cynthia Phillips was charged with burglary-home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft...
CBS 46
11-year-old boy hit by a car in Paulding County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a car Friday night on Macland Road in Paulding County. Authorities responded to Macland road around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle. Police say the child was reportedly “walking...
Facebook users spreading a hoax about a so-called serial killer in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — [DOWNLOAD:Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Paulding County sheriff’s officials are asking Facebook users to stop spreading a hoax about a so-called serial killer. We are not showing you that post, but you can view it on the Paulding County Sheriff’s...
Law enforcement in Paulding County dispel rumor of serial killer
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in Paulding County took to social media on Saturday to dispel a rumor of a serial killer in the area. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office highlighted a post that had evidently been posted to a popular area marketplace page, stating there was a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Paulding."
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-year-old Paulding boy hospitalized after being hit by car while running across road
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by a car that he darted out in front of, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP troopers say that the boy was walking back from the convenience store with a friend when he ran out into Macland Road near P.B. Ritch Middle School.
weisradio.com
Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge
According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
VIDEO: 4 women arrested after deputy causes car to spin during chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four women are in custody after deputies say they went on a shoplifting spree before trying to speed away from officers. Dawson County deputies say a group of four women shoplifted from Outlet stores before trying to escape down Ga. 400. Shortly after, Forsyth County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Several Rome high school football players lauded for saving woman after crash
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Several high school football players were hailed as ‘heroes’ after they quickly jumped into action to save a woman’s life after a serious crash recently. A Rome high school educator said he heard a loud noise at an intersection in front of the...
CBS 46
Atlanta City Council to decide on the fate of the detention center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta City Council meeting to continue discussions about the future of the detention center in Atlanta is scheduled on Monday. At over 400,000 square ft. and 11 stories high, the detention center has plenty of room for more people than the 50 or so non-violent offenders it usually holds. That is why Fulton County is considering leasing 700 of its beds to help its jail’s overcrowding problem.
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
WDEF
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
Metro Atlanta schools experience lockdowns after threats, mention of guns
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Berkmar High School student Sebastian Castro said there was a lot of police cars that swarmed his school Thursday afternoon. “We were at school, we didn’t expect to see or hear about guns or being on lockdown,” Castro said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Comments / 0