ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Three Men Accused of Scamming Elderly Rome Woman Out of More Than $100,000

Three men were arrested – after being accused of scamming an elderly Floyd County, woman out of $118,000. According to Floyd County Police the three performed some tree work for the woman but never completed any of the jobs that they started, and were paid for. The trio was staying at a campsite not far from her home in a remote area located a short distance from John’s Mountain.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindale, GA
City
Kingston, GA
City
Armuchee, GA
City
Cedartown, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Woman wanted in Powder Springs home invasion arrested, man still on the run

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - Powder Springs Police confirmed to CBS46 News that a 22-year-old Douglasville woman was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a home invasion on Silvery Way early Friday morning. Officials say Kayla Cynthia Phillips was charged with burglary-home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft...
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

11-year-old boy hit by a car in Paulding County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a car Friday night on Macland Road in Paulding County. Authorities responded to Macland road around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle. Police say the child was reportedly “walking...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Law enforcement in Paulding County dispel rumor of serial killer

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in Paulding County took to social media on Saturday to dispel a rumor of a serial killer in the area. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office highlighted a post that had evidently been posted to a popular area marketplace page, stating there was a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Paulding."
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com

Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge

According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Atlanta City Council to decide on the fate of the detention center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta City Council meeting to continue discussions about the future of the detention center in Atlanta is scheduled on Monday. At over 400,000 square ft. and 11 stories high, the detention center has plenty of room for more people than the 50 or so non-violent offenders it usually holds. That is why Fulton County is considering leasing 700 of its beds to help its jail’s overcrowding problem.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
TRENTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy