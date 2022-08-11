Read full article on original website
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman involved in an accident over the weekend has succumbed to her injuries and the man allegedly responsible for the crash is in custody. The incident happened on Saturday morning after DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red SUV on McPherson Road by Dunkin Donuts.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted in connection to a crime against a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jose Manuel Barbosa indecency with a child involving sexual contact. The 48-year-old is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weights about 190 pounds...
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo Monday morning. The Laredo Police Department is called out to an accident at the 8800 block of McPherson. According to reports it’s a five-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution while crews clear the area....
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has repaired a large pothole that formed at the I-35 exit ramp to Del Mar. What was initially reported as a sinkhole prompted Laredo Police to close the exit ramp for the safety of the traveling public. Officials say...
Single-vehicle rollover reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single-vehicle rollover is reported on the intersection on HWY 359 and HWY 83 Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the accident shortly after 7 in the morning. Those involved were ambulatory on scene and refused treatment or transport. For more headlines. click...
Tractor trailer accident on I-35 causing closures
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident reported on the southbound lane of I-35 caused delays for drivers driving into Laredo. According to the Encinal Police Department, an accident was reported on mile marker 38 shortly after 1 p.m. According to police it involved two commercial vehicles, however one of the...
Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning. According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:. Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between...
Police close streets due to flooding
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to report flooding in several streets around Laredo as of Monday. As rain continues to fall across the city, the following road closures are still in effect:. 1. Mann Rd. and San Dario. 2. Jacaman Rd. 3. Springfield and Mann Rd.
North Laredo home struck by lightning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A home is hit by lighting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when emergency crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mickelson for a reported lightning strike. Once they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home with an active fire on the roof...
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
Five water rescues performed in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those wanting to venture outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for areas that have water levels too high for you to drive through. On Monday there were a handful of people who got stuck in flooded areas and were in need of rescuing. The Laredo Fire...
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning car chase results in a crash that sends three people to the hospital. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at 7:28 a.m. after troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Ford Expedition on McPherson Road near Dunkin Donuts.
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested. According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of...
DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east...
Temporary emergency shelters open during flash flood warning
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo opens up emergency shelters for residents needing a place to stay during the severe storm Monday night. The following locations are open to the public until midnight:. El Eden Recreation Center, 4735 Loma Vista Dr. Farias Recreation Center, 1601 Farias St. NE...
Pothole fixed on Del Mar Blvd. after storms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), everything’s back to normal for state highways in Laredo after Monday night’s storm. On Monday, August 15, the heavy rain caused some scary situations and major headaches for drivers around town. One concern was a large pothole formed at the I-35 northbound exit ramp to Del Mar Boulevard which has since been fixed. The exit was closed off by the Laredo Police Department to prevent further damage to the road and to vehicles.
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads. According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood. Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield. The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists...
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heavy rain is wreaking havoc in Laredo and some residents are reporting damages. People who live in eats Laredo say they are feeling the effects of the heavy rain. One of our viewers who lives off Highway 359 in the San Enrique neighborhood says a...
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
