Semitruck driver killed in roll-over crash in Lenawee County
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – An Addison man was killed Wednesday when the semitruck he was driving ran off the highway, rolled over and hit several trees in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 3:35 p.m. Aug. 10, to the area of Southard Highway, south of Burton Road in Rome Township for a report of the single-vehicle injury crash, according to Michigan State Police.
13abc.com
Woman in the hospital after crash Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns near Byrne. It happened around 11 pm. Saturday. Police on scene tell 13abc a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital. They say no one saw the crash happen, so they’re still looking into what led up to the crash.
13abc.com
MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County
ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police say one man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened in Lenawee County on Wednesday. MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to MSP, a...
Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
fox2detroit.com
Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
wtvbam.com
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
One person dead Thursday night after Sandusky County crash
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed on person in Sandusky County Thursday night. The fatal crash occurred on County Road 32, just south of County Road 11 in Scott Township and was reported around 8 p.m. This was just west of Lakota High School.
Detroit News
55-year-old man stabbed to death on Belle Isle knew suspect, police say
The victim of a fatal stabbing Friday on Belle Isle has been identified as a 55-year-old man, Michigan State Police said. In a tweet Saturday, MSP Second District said the man knew the suspect, a 17-year-old who is being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. Police said the...
Police identify man killed in Hillsdale County electrocution
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 28-year-old man killed by a downed power line in Hillsdale County. Derreck John Michael Dobbs, of Jonesville, was found dead Tuesday, Aug. 9, by Michigan State Police troopers, who were responding to assist Jonesville city firefighters in the 2000 block of Chicago Road, northeast of Jonesville.
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash
LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
26-year-old man arrested for homicide in Hillsdale Co.
Michigan State Police say a 26-year-old woman from Hillsdale is dead after Jackson Post troopers responded to a call of shots fired last night on Aug 12.
WOWO News
Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County
Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists faces additional charges
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists is facing additional charges of reckless driving and injuring other riders. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was initially charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death in...
Dryer fire injures man, destroys home near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A suspected dryer malfunction injured a man and led to the destruction of his home near Jackson early Thursday, police said. At about 3:01 a.m. Aug. 11, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety received a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of Donnely Road, east of Jackson.
tncontentexchange.com
Woman seriously injured after being struck by car in BG
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last week in the city and was taken to the hospital. Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Elvin Layman, 75, BG, driving a 2013 Chevy Sonic, was stopped southbound at the intersection of South Church Street and Pearl Street. He waited to proceed through the intersection, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 14
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. Southbound Nixon Road: Southbound Nixon Road is closing Monday, Aug. 15, from Dhu Varren and Green roads to Traver Boulevard. During this closure, storm sewer construction will take place and is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 19.
WANE-TV
5-year-old still fighting for her life after car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural...
Man dead from contact with downed power line, woman injured
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A 28-year-old man died after coming in contact with a downed power line and a woman was injured, police said. State police responded to an address in the 2000 block of Chicago Road, northeast of Jonesville, about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police responded to assist...
