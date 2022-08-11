Read full article on original website
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Highway Natives take on “The Beast”Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news
In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Volleyball, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FREE}. Seminole’s athletics news that is not football has been sparse, but we will...
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks second scrimmage, team progress
TALLAHASSEE, FL — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following Florida State’s second scrimmage of fall camp. The ‘Noles have shown an exceptional level of competition and focus throughout the summer, growing physically and preparing for a long season ahead. Being able to get a solid look at the team, the scrimmages help the coaching staff learn who knows the playbook, who fits in the best positions, and who’s ready to play this season with only two weeks remaining in fall camp.
Tomahawk Nation
2022 FSU season survey: Results, predictions
Florida State hasn’t finished a season with a winning record since 2017 — and even that was a 7-6 record. In that time span, it has replaced two head coaches in Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart, with current head coach Mike Norvell having gone 8-13 in two years as he’s attempted to rebuild the program.
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell recaps Jacksonville road trip, previews scrimmage
Florida State Seminoles football is just over two weeks away from kicking off its season vs. the Duquense Dukes. To shake things up, FSU took a road trip to Jacksonville — its second straight year doing it under head coach Mike Norvell. It’s been a chance for the team to get out of its element, as well as participate in some team-strengthening activities off the field.
Tomahawk Nation
Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real Tommy M
Here at Tomahawk Nation, we’re lucky to have ourselves a fine group of learned people who are able to help shape, produce and elevate the content we put out here covering Florida State athletics. It’s easy to forget sometimes that there’s a human behind the words — we’re here...
Tomahawk Nation
Wide receiver Mycah Pittman on FSU’s progress through preseason
If there has been one consistent buzzword when talking with Florida State Seminoles football players throughout camp, it’s been competition. Practice after practice, players have noted the level of competition and intensity that’s been elevated throughout camp in comparison to years past. That was the idea and goal behind the staff prioritizing building up depth and talent through the transfer portal, as well as continuing to develop the talent that’s started to shine in Tallahassee.
904happyhour.com
904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites
It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
