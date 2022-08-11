ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level Up With the Best Gaming Bean Bag Chairs That Provide Lumbar Support

By Naima Karp
 3 days ago

Bean bag chairs are cozy chairs made from fabric and filled with beans, beads or foam. While there are great bean bag chairs for college students and bean bag chairs for kids , most bean bags have a sinking feeling that doesn’t help you perform your best as a gamer . Instead, bean bag chairs for gaming need to be slightly more upright. Some contain a backrest, while others have more high-density fillings. Since you’ll be sitting in it for an extended period, it should be comfortable and provide lumbar support.

Some of the best gaming bean bag chairs even have built-in pockets for your gear. You can refill your bean bag chair with replacement filler beads if it does flatten over time. Still, it can be tough to find a gaming bean bag chair that conforms to your body without sagging or losing their shape, so we’ve included a variety of sizes and styles for your consideration below.

Game in comfort with the best bean bag chairs for gamers in 2022.

1. Big Joe Dorm Smartmax

BEST OVERALL

This beanbag mimics the shape of a regular armchair with its raised arms and backs. Like the best bean bag chairs for gamers, it has side pockets for accessories and a built-in handle so you can easily move it around. Available in several colors, the Big Joe Dorm Smartmax costs just over $50 and is waterproof and stain resistant, making it ideal for those who snack while they game. The covers are double stitched and feature multiple locking zippers, adding to the durability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8Hpg_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Big Joe Dorm Smartmax $58.51

2. Jaxx Standard Bean Bag Chair & Lounger

RUNNER UP

With a modern shape and two-tone color design with vinyl and denim, this is one of the best bean bag chairs for gamers if you want a blend of function and aesthetics. The top and back are soft on the skin, while the unique filling conforms to your body. Unlike smaller versions, the seat is also wide enough for a range of players. For folks that feel like many bean bag chairs sag in the middle, this has more of a firm feel that can help you stay upright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffXEd_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Jaxx Standard Bean Bag Chair & Lounger $211.14

3. The Moon Pod

MOST VERSATILE

The zero-gravity Moon Pod will have you feeling like you’re floating on air. We love how versatile this relaxing seating option is — you can either sit, lounge or fully recline, making this a comfortable option to nap on as well as play video games. Designed ergonomically for your neck and back, this well-engineered invention may be a little more costly than your average bean bag, but the fact that it supports your body in every way makes this cozy option worth the splurge, in our eyes.

Full Review: Is the Pricey Moon Pod Alternative Worth It?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caW1R_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: The Moon Pod $299.00

4. Yogibo Lounger Bean Bag

BEST REVIEWED

Unlike Moon Pod, Yogibo’s bean bag doesn’t use polyester and comes fully assembled and ready for use. It’s also significantly less expensive. This multifunctional gaming bean bag chair has a small footprint and a curved, raised back to provide extra support. It even comes with a washable cover, increasing your bean bag’s longevity (and hygiene). Cozy up to your favorite game without putting too much pressure on pressure points or joints. Choose from a range of colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQ3tY_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Yogibo Lounger Bean Bag $209.00

5. Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Chair

HONORABLE MENTION

You’ll want to lounge on the Big Joe Roma Bean Bag all day. One of the most popular gaming bean bag chairs for playing video games, this fluffy bean bag sits low to the ground but features that signature back support that’s so important. For those who prefer something between a floor cushion and a bean bag chair, this is a suitable middle ground. The weight capacity is 250 pounds, so be wary that anyone heavier may flatten this chair more quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXw6a_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Big Joe Roma Bean Bag Chair $89.00

6. Throne Boss Gaming Bean Bag Chair Cover

BEST COVER ONLY

Although this bean bag doesn’t come with the filling, it can be easily purchased separately on Amazon. Despite that one small catch, this is an incredible bean bag chair for gamers with some of the best lumbar support. Lean back in comfort and store your controllers on the side, thanks to the two built-in pockets. Whether for a dorm room or a man cave, this high-backed bean bag is a best-seller for a reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ej1R0_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Throne Boss Gaming Bean Bag Chair Cover $79.00

7. Fatboy Original Bean Bag

BEST RANGE OF COLORS

A more stylish rectangular option than some of the rounded bean bag silhouettes, Fatboy is known for its supremely comfy bean bags with a subtle sheen. They’re available in tons of colors and have an oversized pillow look. The nylon exterior on this lightweight chair is easy to wipe down and puncture-resistant – it even has a protective coating against stains and other liquids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBxev_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Fatboy Original Bean Bag $282.92

8. Big Joe Milano Medium Bean Bag Chair

MOST SIMILAR TO A CHAIR

Resembling a chic accent chair, the high-backed Big Joe Milano medium bean bag chair is ideal if you love playing video or computer games in something with an armchair feel. You can’t even tell it’s a bean bag chair until you sit on it. Comfortable for kids and adults alike, these chairs add style to any area without looking like a blob on the middle of your floor. It also functions as the ultimate reading nook chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MCJG_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Big Joe Milano Medium Bean Bag Chair $66.33

9. Room Essentials Corduroy Structured Bean Bag Chair

BEST UPHOLSTERED PICK

If you don’t like the feeling of fabric that can be easily wiped down on bare skin, consider this structured corduroy option, which is filled with gray beads and has an upholstered look on the outside. Add it to any informal seating area – the ribbed corduroy texture offers that classic, snuggly feeling while a firmer backrest and built-in arms help you remain upright while playing. At under $50, this no-assembly chair is one of our top picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWFqD_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Room Essentials Corduroy Structured Bean Bag Chair $45.00

10. Simons Faux Leather Beanbag Chair

BEST LEATHER LOOK

If you’re on the hunt for a sophisticated gaming bean bag chair, this high-quality faux leather beanbag chair from Simons is a top contender. Available in sophisticated colors, this sustainable beanbag chair filled with beads offers personalized comfort and sits at 43 inches high. On this classy option for dorms, living rooms and more, one reviewer shares, “The bean bag is full, the faux leather is thick, so the bean bag chair has a good shape.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsaBI_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Simons Faux Leather Beanbag Chair $210.00

11. Super Moon Pod

HONORABLE MENTION

Although it has a high price tag, if you’re looking for a bean bag chair for multiple gamers, you may want to check out the Super Moon Pod, which deserves an honorable mention. Great for BFFs, gaming couples or families that game together, this massive bean bag encases two pods in a stretchy and supportive seating option that’s great for playing video games or watching movies together. At 48 inches wide, it’s a spacious option for two people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39a91j_0hDaLqfK00


Buy: Super Moon Pod $499.00 (orig. $675.00) 26% OFF

