Norfolk’s economic development director is stepping down, taking job with Hampton Roads Alliance

Jared Chalk discusses possible plans for the future of the Military Circle Mall with members of the Norfolk Economic Development Authority at their August meeting at the Military Circle mall in Norfolk, Virginia on August 3, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk Economic Development Director Jared Chalk will step down next month after taking a job with the Hampton Roads Alliance.

Chalk’s last day with the city will be Sept. 2, he told The Virginian-Pilot on Thursday.

He will become chief business development officer at Hampton Roads Alliance, a regional economic development organization led by local business, government and academic leaders.

Chalk, 40, has served in a dual role as the city’s director of economic development and executive director of the Norfolk Economic Development Authority since 2020. He served as interim director of economic development and the executive director of the Norfolk EDA from 2018-20.

Prior to serving in those roles, he was special assistant to the city manager and served as the assistant executive director and secretary-treasurer of the Norfolk EDA. He began working for the city of Norfolk in 2005, shortly after graduating from Bridgewater College.

Chalk was named to Virginia Business’s Top 500 Power List in 2021 and to the Hampton Roads Top 40 under 40 in 2020.

Chalk has been at the helm for several major city projects, including ongoing plans for the redevelopment of Military Circle Mall . Chalk said plans for the mall’s revitalization will be “transformational” for the city.

Chalk has also been involved in efforts to transform the Lambert’s Point Docks into a hub for offshore wind manufacturing.

An interim director of economic development for the city or the Norfolk EDA has not yet been announced.

Daniel Bert, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com