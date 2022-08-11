ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk’s economic development director is stepping down, taking job with Hampton Roads Alliance

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BHdM_0hDaLnGN00
Jared Chalk discusses possible plans for the future of the Military Circle Mall with members of the Norfolk Economic Development Authority at their August meeting at the Military Circle mall in Norfolk, Virginia on August 3, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk Economic Development Director Jared Chalk will step down next month after taking a job with the Hampton Roads Alliance.

Chalk’s last day with the city will be Sept. 2, he told The Virginian-Pilot on Thursday.

He will become chief business development officer at Hampton Roads Alliance, a regional economic development organization led by local business, government and academic leaders.

Chalk, 40, has served in a dual role as the city’s director of economic development and executive director of the Norfolk Economic Development Authority since 2020. He served as interim director of economic development and the executive director of the Norfolk EDA from 2018-20.

Prior to serving in those roles, he was special assistant to the city manager and served as the assistant executive director and secretary-treasurer of the Norfolk EDA. He began working for the city of Norfolk in 2005, shortly after graduating from Bridgewater College.

Chalk was named to Virginia Business’s Top 500 Power List in 2021 and to the Hampton Roads Top 40 under 40 in 2020.

Chalk has been at the helm for several major city projects, including ongoing plans for the redevelopment of Military Circle Mall . Chalk said plans for the mall’s revitalization will be “transformational” for the city.

Chalk has also been involved in efforts to transform the Lambert’s Point Docks into a hub for offshore wind manufacturing.

An interim director of economic development for the city or the Norfolk EDA has not yet been announced.

Daniel Bert, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Business
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
City
Norfolk, VA
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.

Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Ghost Fleet Roller Derby League Seeking New Members

Skaters and non-skaters alike are invited to join a new roller derby league forming on the Peninsula. The league, which started in January, is currently putting together teams. “We are a new league in the Peninsula area, based in Smithfield and skating at both the Smithfield Skating Rink and Peninsula...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Development Director#Business Development#Bridgewater College#Stepping Down#Linus Business#The Norfolk Eda
sancerresatsunset.com

Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Post and Courier

The best of Dr. Phyllis Gamble

• Date and place of birth: July 1963, Newport News, VA. • Favorite movie: I don’t have one. • Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team. • A recent book I read: "Don’t Waste Your Talent: The 8 Critical Steps to Discovering What You Do...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Inhabitat.com

Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm

Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Newport News, VA USA

I found the heart outside of my business Healthy Touch Therapeutic Massage on a ledge. I’m going through a difficult season in life right now, and this quilted heart lifted my spirit and put a smile on my face. A big thank you to the kind person who made it and placed it for me to find.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
odu.edu

Governor Orders Flags Lowered to Commemorate Former State Delegate

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States and Virginia are to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the commonwealth in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr. The flags will be lowered at sunrise...
NORFOLK, VA
WTOP

Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Black Enterprise

Work It! Missy Elliott To Have Street Named After Her in Portsmouth, Virginia

Rap icon Missy Elliott put on for her city, and now her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, will pay her back by naming a street after her. On Tuesday, Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted to rename a portion of a street “Missy Elliott Boulevard,” WTKR reports. The name change is a tribute to the proud Portsmouth native and aims to promote the city’s recently-rezoned Entertainment District.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy