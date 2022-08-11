Read full article on original website
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Tulare Police involved in shooting
Tulare, Calif. — Two Tulare Police officers have been involved in a shooting in the 100 block of I street. No officers were injured. The shooting appears to be at a homeless encampment along the railroad tracks. Police say a couple of officers were performing a traffic stop, the...
KMPH.com
65-year-old man reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 65-year-old man who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno Police, Francisco Talamantes was last seen on Tuesday August 16th, leaving his house in the 2500 block of south Richelle, which is near Willow and Jensen Avenues.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on Highway 99 [Madera, CA]
The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m., in the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 16. According to California Highway Patrol, a white car rear-ended a blue van. The impact of the collision caused the van to overturn and then crash into a pole. Upon arrival, officers discovered the white...
59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck. Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive.
Suspected DUI driver crashes into power pole in central Fresno, police say
Police say an SUV struck the pole, breaking it and knocking down some lines. Officers say the driver tried to run away but they were able to catch and detain him.
Suspect shot by officers after report of man with a gun in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is in the hospital after officers responding to a call about a man with a gun on Tuesday led to officers shooting at a suspect – putting him in the hospital, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say they first received a report about a man with a […]
DA: Fresno woman charged in officer shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Fresno woman for shooting at officers with a firearm allegedly hidden in her undergarments in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, on Thursday, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle where Mariah Spate was inside. […]
Fresno police report increase in hit-and-run crashes
Police say Fresno is on track to outpace last year's numbers. So far in 2022, there have already been 900 hit-and-runs.
1 killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Madera
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the people involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 and Avenue 16.
Do you know him? Fresno man found dead in canal, relatives wanted
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of a man found dead in a Fresno canal last month are being asked to come forward by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 59-year-old Antonio Aguilar was found on July 19 by workers clearing trash from a canal at Barstow and Westlawn avenues in Fresno. His body was […]
Man shot near park in southeast Fresno, police say
A shooting near a park in southeast Fresno is under investigation after it sent people running for cover.
Woman arrested after allegedly taking off with Visalia bus, crashing into 3 cars
A terrifying ride for passengers on a Tulare County Area transit bus after police say 56-year-old Annette Rocha got into the driver's seat and took off with people still on board.
2 people hospitalized after gunfire, car crash in southeast Fresno
Detectives believe some sort of argument occurred before several people got into different cars and drove off, following each other.
Second suspect arrested in Fresno homicide, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a second suspect in the death of Richard Martin. Police say Martin was found dead on May 18 with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle at a shopping center parking lot near Shields and Brawley avenues. Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Guillermo Perez […]
Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
KMPH.com
Suspected drunken security guard wanders in Lemoore family's back yard, hauled out by PD
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26 News) — A man who appears to work for a private security firm found himself in handcuffs Monday, after Lemoore Police say he drunkenly wandered into a family's backyard and garage. Surveillance video shows the whole exchange. Mathew Westwood was about to head out for work...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
Man arrested for starting grass fire in Visalia, police say
Visalia police have arrested an arson suspect after a grass fire was set at a shopping center just before 3 Friday afternoon.
Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
KMPH.com
Owner of dogs responsible for mauling Selma man to death shares his side of the story
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — About two weeks ago, FOX26 News reported on 59-year-old Hutch Barry being mauled to death by dogs in Selma. Now, the owner of those dogs is sharing his side of the story. Victor Carranza expressed that he's incredibly sorry for what happened to Barry. He...
