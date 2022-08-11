ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Tulare Police involved in shooting

Tulare, Calif. — Two Tulare Police officers have been involved in a shooting in the 100 block of I street. No officers were injured. The shooting appears to be at a homeless encampment along the railroad tracks. Police say a couple of officers were performing a traffic stop, the...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

65-year-old man reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 65-year-old man who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno Police, Francisco Talamantes was last seen on Tuesday August 16th, leaving his house in the 2500 block of south Richelle, which is near Willow and Jensen Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on Highway 99 [Madera, CA]

The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m., in the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 16. According to California Highway Patrol, a white car rear-ended a blue van. The impact of the collision caused the van to overturn and then crash into a pole. Upon arrival, officers discovered the white...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno woman charged in officer shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Fresno woman for shooting at officers with a firearm allegedly hidden in her undergarments in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, on Thursday, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle where Mariah Spate was inside. […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourCentralValley.com

Second suspect arrested in Fresno homicide, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a second suspect in the death of Richard Martin. Police say Martin was found dead on May 18 with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle at a shopping center parking lot near Shields and Brawley avenues. Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Guillermo Perez […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno

Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
CLOVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy