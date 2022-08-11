FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 65-year-old man who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno Police, Francisco Talamantes was last seen on Tuesday August 16th, leaving his house in the 2500 block of south Richelle, which is near Willow and Jensen Avenues.

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO