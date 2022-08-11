Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Emily and Shekeb’s Relationship Starts to Crumble on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
I Love a Mama's Boy continues with episode 9. Shekeb and Emily are on the rocks and things seem to be getting ugly. Here's what happened last time.
22 Celebs Who've Hooked Up With, Dated, And Even Married Fans Or "Regular" People
There's a chance for all of us!!!
Tom Holland Announces Social Media Break: “I Spiral When I Read Things About Me”
Tom Holland returned to Instagram only to reveal he was taking a social media break to focus on his mental health. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star had been absent from digital platforms and came back to make a couple of important announcements. Holland shared a video on his official Instagram account and said he had been struggling for about an hour trying to come up with the words he was going to use. “I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said in his first announcement....
‘The Rehearsal’ Subject Angela Addresses Religious Disputes, Says She’s ‘Satisfied With How the Cut Came Out’
Nathan Fielder brought “The Rehearsal” to new heights with this week’s episode, tackling the issue of raising a (fake) child in an interfaith household on his HBO social experiment series. Angela, the subject of the show’s primary rehearsal, addressed the episode’s heated religious discussions, as well as why she chose to exit her rehearsal, in a video posted to the “Nathan for You Businessposting” Facebook group, named after Fielder’s previous Comedy Central show. Angela, who has now appeared in four episodes of “The Rehearsal,” is a devout Christian who approached her childrearing simulation with an interest in faith-based education. But after...
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' actress, dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has died at the age of 49. Best known for her recurring roles in soap operas "One Life to Live" and "Another World," Griggs stayed out of the spotlight, occurring in several independent horror films. An announcement of her passing was posted to her Facebook, per The...
