Tom Holland returned to Instagram only to reveal he was taking a social media break to focus on his mental health. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star had been absent from digital platforms and came back to make a couple of important announcements. Holland shared a video on his official Instagram account and said he had been struggling for about an hour trying to come up with the words he was going to use. “I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said in his first announcement....

CELEBRITIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO