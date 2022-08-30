Weekly Fantasy Football rankings: Top QB, RB, WR, TE and K options in Week 1

The 2022 NFL season has arrived and that means it’s time for fantasy managers to start putting their lineups together. With the help of Sportsnaut’s weekly fantasy football rankings, the 2022 season will hopefully be remembered for wins and championships.

Assembling weekly fantasy rankings is always more challenging early in the regular season. Every team made significant changes during the offseason, so it’s more difficult to formulate decisions based on team statistics and player performances.

Our weekly positional rankings examine factors like injuries, trending player performances and individual matchups. As more info becomes available, separating players into tiers becomes easier.

Let’s dive into our weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 1.

Week 1 fantasy football rankings – Quarterback

Justin Herbert draws a tantalizing matchup in Week 1. Not only is the Las Vegas Raiders secondary a major concern this season, but this game projects as a shootout. Given Herbert’s talent and the weapons around him, it puts him atop our first Week 1 fantasy football rankings.

Moving down the list, a top five comprised of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray isn’t a surprise. Neither Arizona nor Kansas City project to have quality defenses this season, opening the door for plenty of scoring. Meanwhile, Brady faces a Dallas Cowboys defense that is destined for regression.

Entering his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts is among my favorites in the Week 1 fantasy QB rankings. He recorded seven consecutive games with 20-plus fantasy points in 2021, per Field Yates , more than any other quarterback and that signals top-five upside in Week 1.

Among the underrated plays in our fantasy football rankings, Matt Ryan and Trevor Lawrence could be sneaky plays. We’ll also spotlight Ryan Tannehill against a thin New York Giants secondary. There is undeniably risk with quarterback Trey Lance , he is starting behind a pedestrian offensive line and didn’t look sharp in the preseason. However, he is facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL and his rushing upside puts him in the top-10 of our Week 1 fantasy football QB rankings.

As for the options in our Week 1 quarterback rankings we’d caution against, Aaron Rodgers is not a recommended start to open the season. The Green Bay Packers offensive line will likely be without tackles Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari against a strong Vikings’ pass rush. Considering that and the uncertainty at receiver, there are better options. Frankly, avoid all the NFC North quarterbacks.

Fantasy Football running back rankings – Week 1

Rank: Player Opponent Matchup Grade 1 Jonathan Taylor @ Texans A+ 2 Derrick Henry vs Giants A+ 3 Christian McCaffrey vs Browns A 4 Austin Ekeler vs Raiders A 5 Alvin Kamara @ FalconS A- 6 Dalvin Cook vs Packers B+ 7 Joe Mixon vs Steelers A- 8 Najee Harris @ Bengals A- 9 Nick Chubb @ Panthers B+ 10 Javonte Williams @ Seahawks A- 11 D’Andre Swift vs Eagles B 12 Saquon Barkley @ Titans B 13 Aaron Jones @ Vikings B 14 James Conner vs Chiefs B+ 15 Elijah Mitchell @ Bears B+ 16 Josh Jacobs @ Chargers B 17 Miles Sanders vs. Lions B+ 18 Cam Akers vs Bills C+ 19 Leonard Fournette @ Cowboys B 20 Travis Etienne @ Commanders B- 21 Damien Harris @ Dolphins B- 22 Rashaad Penny vs Broncos B- 23 J.K. Dobbins @ Jets B+ 24 David Montgomery vs 49ers C 25 Melvin Gordon @ Seahawks A- 26 Ezekiel Elliott vs Buccaneers F 27 A.J. Dillon @ Vikings B 28 Chase Edmonds vs Patriots B- 29 Breece Hall vs Ravens C+ 30 Cordarrelle Patterson vs Saints C- 31. Dameon Pierce vs Colts D+ 32. Rhamondre Stevenson @ Dolphins C- 33. Kareem Hunt @ Panthers C- 34. Brian Robinson Jr. vs Jaguars C 35. Tony Pollard vs Buccaneers D+

Jonathan Taylor averaged 6.16 ypr and 116 rushing yards per game in his first four contests vs. the Houston Texans. With the Colts’ offensive line healthy and a quarterback upgrade, it’s an easy choice to put him at No.1 in the Week 1 fantasy football rankings.

As for Derrick Henry, fantasy managers can trust him with confidence as long as he’s healthy. While New York’s defensive line is the strength of its defense, this is still a unit that ranked last in Football Outsiders’ Rush DVOA in 2021. Right behind Henry, we’ll see Christian McCaffrey at 100% and Austin Ekeler in a tantalizing PPR matchup.

With Alvin Kamara reportedly not expected to serve a suspension until late in the 2022 season, he immediately jumps toward the top of our fantasy football rankings for Week 1. On the other end of the spectrum, Antonio Gibson is removed from the top-30 RB rankings due to his diminished role in Washington.

Among my favorite plays at running back are Javonte Williams and Saquon Barkley. In the case of Williams, he faces a Seattle Seahawks team that is rebuilding and will fall behind early in this lopsided matchup which means plenty of touches in the second half. As for Barkley, he should receive plenty of touches in Brian Daboll’s offense.

This will certainly be one of the lowest spots for Ezekiel Elliott in consensus Week 1 RB rankings. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is healthy and that means an aging Elliott squares off against a front seven that allowed just 229 rushing yards and one touchdown combined in its first games last year. Avoid Elliott wherever possible and don’t even think about him in DFS.

Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings – Wide Receiver

Rank: Player Opponent Matchup Grade 1 Ja’Marr Chase vs Steelers A+ 2 Cooper Kupp vs Bills A 3 Davante Adams @ Chargers B+ 4 Justin Jefferson vs Packers B 5 A.J. Brown @ Lions A 6 Tyreek Hill vs Patriots A 7 CeeDee Lamb vs Buccaneers A- 8 Deebo Samuel @ Bears A+ 9 Stefon Diggs @ Rams B 10 Keenan Allen vs Raiders A- 11 Courtland Sutton @ Seahawks A 12 Mike Evans @ Cowboys A- 13 DJ Moore vs Browns B+ 14 Marquise Brown vs Chiefs A- 15 Tee Higgins vs Steelers A 16 Michael Thomas @ Falcons A- 17 Jaylen Waddle vs Patriots A 18 Michael Pittman Jr. @ Texans B+ 19 Terry McLaurin vs Jaguars A- 20 Rashod Bateman @ Jets B+ 21 Mike Williams vs Raiders B+ 22 Diontae Johnson @ Bengals B+ 23 Gabriel Davis @ Rams B 24 Allen Robinson vs Bills B 25 Brandin Cooks vs Colts B- 26 JuJu Smith-Schuster @ Cardinals B+ 27 Jerry Jeudy @ Seahawks B+ 28 Amari Cooper @ Panthers B- 29 Brandon Aiyuk @ Bears B+ 30 Adam Thielen vs Packers B- 31. Allen Lazard @ Vikings B 32. Darnell Mooney vs 49ers B 33. Hunter Renfrow @ Chargers B- 34. Elijah Moore vs Ravens B- 35. DK Metcalf vs Broncos C+ 36. Christian Kirk @ Commanders B 37. Tyler Lockett vs Broncos C+ 38. DeVonta Smith @ Lions B- 39. Kenny Golladay @ Titans C+ 40. Drake London vs Saints C- 41. George Pickens @ Bengals C 42. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Eagles C- 43. Jahan Dotson vs Jaguars C 44. Romeo Doubs @ Vikings C 45. Jarvis Landry @ Falcons C+ Week 1 fantasy football WR rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Ja’Marr Chase headlines our weekly fantasy football rankings at wide receiver. Coming off a historic rookie season, Burrow’s No.1 target draws an enticing matchup against a mediocre Steelers’ cornerback room. Cooper Kupp is behind him, projected for an avalanche of targets in a shootout against the Bills.

Even with Davante Adams lined up against J.C. Jackson, it’s a safe bet that Carr will keep his best friend heavily involved and Josh McDaniels will find unique ways to feed him catches. Our expectations are the same for Justin Jefferson, who is fourth in the Week 1 fantasy football WR rankings because of a matchup against Jaire Alexander.

Moving further down the list, the evaluations on Michael Thomas and Allen Robinson are based on the reports out of training camp. The New Orleans Saints wideout is healthy and should be funneled receptions against the Atlanta Falcons. As for Robinson, he offers top-20 potential with Stafford under center and the ceiling could be higher since the Bills are potentially without Tre’Davious White. In that same matchup, we’re betting on Gabriel Davis vying for a 100-yard game.

As for those we’re lower on, Darnell Mooney and DK Metcalf headline the list. The 49ers’ secondary is underrated and with an elite pass rush, Justin Fields won’t have time to make on-target throws. As for Metcalf, experiencing a massive drop in fantasy football rankings compared to 2021, we’d fade him wherever possible lined up against Patrick Surtain II.

Fantasy Football rankings for Week 1 – Tight End

Rank Player Opponent Matchup Grade 1 Travis Kelce @ Cardinals A 2 Mark Andrews @ Jets A+ 3 George Kittle @ Bears A+ 4 Darren Waller ( Q ) @ Chargers A- 5 Kyle Pitts vs Saints B+ 6 Dallas Goedert @ Lions B+ 7 T.J. Hockenson vs Eagles B+ 8 Albert Okwuegbunam @ Seahawks B 9 Zach Ertz vs Chiefs B 10 Dalton Schultz vs Buccaneers C+ 11 David Njoku @ Panthers B- 12 Dawson Knox @ Rams C+ 13 Hunter Henry @ Dolphins C+ 14 Pat Freiermuth @ Bengals C+ 15 Mo Allie-Cox @ Texans B 16. Irv Smith Jr vs Packers C+ 17. Noah Fant vs Broncos C 18. Mike Gesicki vs Patriots C 19. Cameron Brate @ Cowboys C 20. Tyler Higbee vs Bills D+

There will be a greater focus on Travis Kelce thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade. While losing an All-Pro wideout allows defenses to shift coverage towards Kelce, Kansas City boasts a more versatile receiving corps and that should keep things open for Kelce in a matchup with an ideal game script.

Right behind Kelce in the Week 1 fantasy football TE rankings is Mark Andrews, Lamar Jackson’s favorite weapon. There’s a chance the Baltimore Ravens take a two-score lead, resulting in fewer targets for Andrews late in the game. However, he’s still an elite play along with George Kittle, Darren Waller and Kyle Pitts.

Following the Tim Patrick injury, the Denver Broncos need someone to step up as an offensive weapon. As a result, Nathaniel Hackett is using Albert Okwuegbunam practically everywhere. A huge day against the Seahawks’ defense could be the start of a breakout season for Albert O.

David Njoku’s spot in the Week 1 fantasy football rankings is entirely dependent on Deshau Watson . If the Cleveland Browns quarterback is allowed to play via appeal of his suspension, it’s a boost for the Browns’ receivers and a hit for Njoku. If Jacoby Brissett starts, Njoku is arguably a top-10 option.

As for Mike Gesicki, a once consensus top-10 tight end in weekly fantasy football rankings is now plummeting fast. He isn’t a fit for the new scheme in Miami and with so many mouths to feed, that spells trouble for his opportunities.

Best TE streaming fantasy football plays in Week 1

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams

David Njoku, Carolina Panthers vs Cleveland Browns

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

Week 1 fantasy football rankings – Kicker

Rank Player Opponent Matchup Grade 1. Harrison Butker @ Cardinals A+ 2. Justin Tucker @ Jets A 3. Tyler Bass @ Rams A- 4. Dustin Hopkins vs Raiders A- 5. Daniel Carlson @ Chargers B+ 6. Evan McPherson vs Steelers B+ 7. Jake Elliott @ Lions B+ 8. Nick Folk @ Dolphins B 9. Robbie Gould @ Bears B 10. Matt Gay vs Bills B+ 11. Randy Bullock vs Giants B 12. Matt Prater vs Chiefs B- 13. Rodrigo Blankenship @ Texans C+ 14. Zane Gonzalez vs Browns B- 15. Brandon McManus @ Seahawks B-

Harrison Butker headlines our Week 1 kicker rankings, projecting a high-scoring battle that should see both teams move the ball downfield and stall out a few times in perfect range for a long field-goal attempt. The probability of Butker receiving more field-goal attempts than Tucker, who will likely kick more XPAs, puts him atop our fantasy football rankings.

Week 1 fantasy football D/ST rankings

