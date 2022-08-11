Why Vizio Stock Rocketed 14% This Morning

What happened

Shares of Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) took off like a rocket on Thursday, up by 14.3% as of 11:15 a.m. ET, after the smart TV maker exceeded earnings expectations last night.

Analysts had forecast that Vizio would end Q2 in the red, with an $0.08-per-share loss on sales of $413.2 million. As it turned out, Vizio missed the sales estimate, collecting quarterly revenue of only $408.9 million, but managed to eke out a profit of $0.01 per share.

So what

Was this news good enough to justify a 14% run-up in share price? Although total sales rose only 2% year over year in Q2, on a more granular level the company's very profitable Platform+ software business grew much faster. Sales there were up 69% year over year, and gross profits increased 47%.

That sounds like good news, but what these numbers are really telling you is that since profits rose slower than sales, gross profit margin actually declined at Platform+. Indeed, whereas a year ago this division of Vizio was posting a 72.5% gross margin, in Q2 2022 that number contracted 950 basis points to just 63%. Granted, that's still a much better profit margin than what Vizio earned from actually building and selling TV sets. That business only earned a 1.3% gross profit margin in the quarter.

But it's still a decline.

Now what

Long story short, what we seem to have here with Vizio is a company growing TV sales slowly, but software sales quickly. TV profit margins are abysmal, and software margins, while great, are becoming less so.

It's true that Vizio eked out a surprise profit this quarter, mainly by slimming down and cutting its operating costs by 21% year over year. What remains to be seen is how much longer cost-cutting alone can keep this company profitable. Currently still losing money over the past 12 months, and generating negative free cash flow, I fear the situation with Vizio remains too uncertain to call the stock a clear buy.

10 stocks we like better than Vizio Holding Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vizio Holding Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .