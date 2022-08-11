MBA holds discussion on latest developments on natural gas in PA

The Manufacturer & Business Association (MBA) hosted a discussion Thursday on the latest developments in Pennsylvania as the world’s third-largest natural gas producing region.

National Fuel, Marcellus Shale Coalition and local business members came together to discuss transportation, utilization and safe development of natural gas.

The keynote speaker said the use of natural gas is a great resource for the people of this region.

“Well, here’s the thing. It’s such a versatile fuel, it’s such a versatile source of products for everything we use in our daily lives. It’s just worth repetition over and over again to help reminding people, especially the business community, what a great resource we have here, how it’s being utilized, and what the future holds for it as well,” said David Callahan, president, Marcellus Shale Coalition.

Marcellus Shale Coalition President David Callahan said he hopes the people attending take away that the environmental and economic benefits of natural gas are equal.

