BPD has “Summer Blast”. One of the ideas America was founded on is community. It is important for all parts of a community to maintain some sort of relationship in whatever form that may take, and it's protectors are no different. The Boone Police Department is dedicated to keeping a strong relationship with it's community and to remind people that though they are here to enforce the law they are just as human as you or me. Last week members of the BPD gathered at Meadow Hill for the second annual “Summer Blast”.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO