Watauga County, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

78-year-old man accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County, deputies say

IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor. Detectives interviewed the victim who […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 17-year-old

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing teenage boy. According to a post from the CCSO, Dakota Hamilton is a missing 17-year-old. The sheriff’s office reports Hamilton’s last known location was at an address in Carter County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WJHL

TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Police Department hosts Summer Blast

BPD has “Summer Blast”. One of the ideas America was founded on is community. It is important for all parts of a community to maintain some sort of relationship in whatever form that may take, and it's protectors are no different. The Boone Police Department is dedicated to keeping a strong relationship with it's community and to remind people that though they are here to enforce the law they are just as human as you or me. Last week members of the BPD gathered at Meadow Hill for the second annual “Summer Blast”.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

JCPD seeking suspect after 1 shot at Monarch Apartments

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after one person was shot at an apartment complex Thursday night. According to a release from the JCPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway around 11:20 p.m. on […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: All cars found in theft rings returned to rightful owners

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) shared an update on a multi-jurisdictional car theft bust on Monday and said all vehicles found during the investigation have been returned. According to a release from the department, multiple Tri-Cities residents reached out to the KPD after learning of the bust in hopes that their […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

