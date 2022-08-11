Read full article on original website
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating toddler death in Bluff City
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that a toddler’s death is under investigation. According to a release, a toddler fell from a vehicle and died Monday afternoon on Morrell Town Road. The SCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team (FIRST) responded to the […]
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
78-year-old man accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County, deputies say
IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor. Detectives interviewed the victim who […]
Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 17-year-old
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing teenage boy. According to a post from the CCSO, Dakota Hamilton is a missing 17-year-old. The sheriff’s office reports Hamilton’s last known location was at an address in Carter County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to […]
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
Boone Police Department hosts Summer Blast
BPD has “Summer Blast”. One of the ideas America was founded on is community. It is important for all parts of a community to maintain some sort of relationship in whatever form that may take, and it's protectors are no different. The Boone Police Department is dedicated to keeping a strong relationship with it's community and to remind people that though they are here to enforce the law they are just as human as you or me. Last week members of the BPD gathered at Meadow Hill for the second annual “Summer Blast”.
TBI investigation use-of-force incident involving 75-year-old man in Kingsport
Local authorities have requested a TBI investigation into a use-of-force incident at the Kingsport Kroger involving a 75-year-old who had a confrontation with a police officer. The Aug. 8th incident began when a disturbance call was made concerning Edris Marrero who the officer said was beating on the windows of...
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police. Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he...
Iredell health officials report three more deaths attributed to COVID-19; more than 500 new cases confirmed last week
Three more deaths in Iredell County have been attributed to COVID-19. The Iredell County Health Department reported the latest deaths last week, increasing the number of lives lost in the county since March of 2020 to 487 people. The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase with about 500...
1-year-old who died after falling from vehicle in Sullivan County identified by police
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The name of a 14-month-old toddler who died after falling from a vehicle Monday has been released by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Kyber Sines fell from a vehicle Monday afternoon, according to police. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The findings...
JCPD seeking suspect after 1 shot at Monarch Apartments
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after one person was shot at an apartment complex Thursday night. According to a release from the JCPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway around 11:20 p.m. on […]
Kingsport PD: All cars found in theft rings returned to rightful owners
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) shared an update on a multi-jurisdictional car theft bust on Monday and said all vehicles found during the investigation have been returned. According to a release from the department, multiple Tri-Cities residents reached out to the KPD after learning of the bust in hopes that their […]
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
Lincoln County deputy fired after ‘series of excessive force incidents’, authorities say
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.
JCPD: 2 arrested after stealing over $1k in property and trespassing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested after stealing over $1,000 in property and trespassing in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police department says they responded to 2306 Duncans Retreat Dr. Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. where Joseph Runyon, 28, and Kenneth Ingram, 36, were trespassing a building that was under construction.
