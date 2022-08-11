Read full article on original website
Juvenile on electric bicycle collides with truck
GRAHAM COUNTY – A 13-year-old boy was treated for a broken arm and lacerations to his face Thursday, after colliding with a truck while riding an electric bicycle south of Safford. A Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched at about 4:12 p.m. to the area of S. Lebanon...
A change for the better? Arizona set to add shot clocks for high school basketball
PHOENIX – Talk about a game-changer. After years of overwhelming support, the Arizona Interscholastic Association will add a 35-second shot clock to high school basketball in the 6A through 3A conferences. For Graham County, that means Thatcher and Safford will play with a shot clock while Pima and Fort...
