ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Kevin From The Machine Shop – Top 5 Little Debbie Cakes

The month of August marks the 62nd anniversary of Little Debbie snack cakes. The original image of Little Debbie used on packaging and advertising, which began on August 23, 1960, was based on a black-and-white photo. Full-color portraits of Little Debbie started later that same year. Fast forward all of...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Cars 108

Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022

One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
ROCHESTER, MI
Cars 108

15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page

Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion

Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
LAKE ORION, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Aliens#Extraterrestrial Life#Ancient Egypt
Cars 108

Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend

Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Whoops – That One Time MLive Thought Ironsnake Was KISS

Amazon was recently called out for using a picture of the band Steel Panther to promote a Motley Crue documentary. After seeing this recent photo faux pas, I immediately thought about the time MLive publications mistakingly used a picture of Flint's own Ironsnake when promoting an actual KISS concert in Grand Rapids.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

See Animals Like Never Before at This Ann Arbor Creature Conservancy

Ann Arbor has a spot that offers more than your traditional Michigan zoos do. The Creature Conservancy is a non-profit group that promotes animal conservation through education. Nothing against other zoos in the state, it's just that The Creature Conservancy offers a truly one-of-a-kind interaction and education experience. The Creature...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Country
Egypt
Cars 108

Meijer Cashier Attacked After Telling Customer She Had Too Many Items

Police say a Meijer employee in Rochester Hills was brutally beaten after telling a customer she had too many items to use the self-checkout lane. The incident occurred on the evening of August 1 at around 6 pm. The 55-year-old cashier (whose name is being withheld) informed the customer that she had too many items to use the retailer's self-checkout system and directed her toward another cashier. The woman was accompanied by two younger females and she told the employee that one of the orders was for her daughter.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Cars 108

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Cars 108

Shop Talk – Kevin Zink’s Top 5 Must Try Sauces

Even the worst cooks can appear to be great by adding these five sauces to any meal. Whether you are preparing a steak or eating a slice of pizza - Kevin Zink, owner of the world-famous Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan has a sauce recommendation for you. Fun fact about...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022

August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Sneak Peek At The New GB’s Pub & Grub

It's great to see new local businesses opening up, I especially love it when that business is a bar and grill. Your soon-to-be favorite spot, GB's Pub & Grub will be opening soon. Owners Michael Carl Beagle and his business partner Brian Thayer posted the news on Facebook this past...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy