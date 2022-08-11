8 safety measures to help prevent college campus fires

Did you know that almost 94% of fatal campus fires occur off campus and alcohol is factor on three quarters of them?

Each year college and university students, on- and off-campus, experience hundreds of fire-related emergencies nationwide, according to FEMA.

Some causes for fires on campuses include cooking, intentionally set fires, and open flame. Overall, most college-related fires are due to a general lack of knowledge about fire safety and prevention, FEMA says.

Whether you're heading to college for the first time, or as a returning student, these safety measures from FEMA are a good start to ensure a safe college experience:

1. Cook only where it is allowed. Set a timer on your phone to remind you that food is cooking.

2. Never leave a burning candle unattended.

3. Make sure cigarettes and ashes are out. Never toss hot cigarette butts or ashes in the trash can.

4. After a party, check for cigarette butts, especially under cushions. Chairs and sofas catch on fire fast and burn fast.

5. Don’t smoke when you have been drinking or are drowsy.

6. Never use an extension cord with large appliances, like a refrigerator.

7. Do not overload electrical outlets.

8. Should a fire ever happen - be prepared. Identify two ways out of every room. Ensure that all windows and doors open easily. Keep escape routs clear of clutter.

Click here for more tips from the U.S. Fire Administration.