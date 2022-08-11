Hattie E. Schema, age 93, of St. Nazianz, passed away early Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at Holy Family Medical Center, Manitowoc. The former Hattie Muehlbauer was born on November 28, 1928 in the township of Schleswig, daughter of the late Joseph and Hedwig (Meyer) Muehlbauer. She grew up in the town of Schleswig and attended SS Peter and Paul Catholic Grade School in Kiel. On June 5, 1948, Hattie was married to Norman F. Schema at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kiel. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2009.

SAINT NAZIANZ, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO