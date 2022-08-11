Read full article on original website
Deadline In Lawsuit Over 1849 Wisconsin Abortion Law Extended
The deadline in a lawsuit over an 1849 Wisconsin abortion law has been extended. Three Republican lawmakers are named in the suit – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, and Senate President Chris Kapenga. The judge has given them another week to respond to the complaint.
Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award
Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
Wisconsin Residents Invited to Help Out with Snapshot Day 2022
Wisconsin residents are being invited to help out with Snapshot Day 2022. We spoke with Jake Devine, the Invasive Species Coordinator for Glacierland RC&D, who explained what exactly this event is all about. He called it a “statewide one-day event that connects volunteers of local groups in a search for...
Green Bay Homicide Victim Identified
The man who was allegedly killed by a man being held in Alabama has been revealed. According to the Green Bay Police Department, they found the body of 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst in the 1300 block of Packerland Drive on August 2nd. Caleb Anderson is believed to be the person...
Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured
A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
Hattie E. Schema
Hattie E. Schema, age 93, of St. Nazianz, passed away early Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at Holy Family Medical Center, Manitowoc. The former Hattie Muehlbauer was born on November 28, 1928 in the township of Schleswig, daughter of the late Joseph and Hedwig (Meyer) Muehlbauer. She grew up in the town of Schleswig and attended SS Peter and Paul Catholic Grade School in Kiel. On June 5, 1948, Hattie was married to Norman F. Schema at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kiel. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2009.
