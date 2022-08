Lee Maxwell of Weld County is a pretty interesting guy with deep family roots planted in the soils of Northern Colorado. In 1923 Lee’s grandfather, Robert G. Maxwell, leased a portion of his land to CSU, (back when it was still called Colorado Agricultural College) where the Aggie’s famous “A” is painted. Lee’s grandfather leased the land to the school for only one dollar for a 99-year contract and the only requirement at the time was that students and faculty keep the gates shut so Maxwell’s bulls wouldn’t get out.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 17 DAYS AGO