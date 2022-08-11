Read full article on original website
Letter: AHS Class of ’72 celebrates milestone
High school reunions roll by in our lives much like the autumn leaves. We may take notice or we may not, as every year is essentially the same. This year, however, brings a different reunion celebration to Western North Carolina. On Aug. 19-20, the Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 will gather to celebrate a cultural milestone for the city and the region.
Letter: What’s really causing river pollution
[Regarding the Molton cartoon “Swim at Your Own Risk,” July 27, Xpress:] While sewer overflows were once a major cause of water quality issues in Buncombe County, the excellent work by the Metropolitan Sewerage District to proactively identify, repair and upgrade its systems has gone a long way to dramatically reducing overflows.
Not making it up
Letter: Cartoon misses mark on river pollution
The [July 27] Molton cartoon is a very unfortunate representation of what is involved in the water quality issues in the French Broad River [“Swim at Your Own Risk,” Xpress]. Sanitary sewer overflows were prevalent and a major issue 20 years ago. At right is a graph of...
Bureau of Identification closed for training Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-noon
Heads up, the ID Bureau, located at 52 Coxe Ave., will have modified hours for Monday, Aug. 22. The office will be closed from 8 a.m.-noon, for an all-staff security training. The ID Bureau will reopen for regular business at noon. We apologize for any inconvenience. For questions about ID...
Asheville Regional Airport is now the third busiest airport in North Carolina
(Asheville, N.C.) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
Q&A: Handcyclist Dustin Baker discusses the positive impact of the sport
U.S. Air Force veteran Dustin Baker is no stranger to adversity. In 2004, while serving overseas, he suffered a spinal injury that paralyzed his legs. Once he adjusted to life in a wheelchair, a fellow veteran reached out to see if he had any interest in handcycling. “I did one...
Letter: The empire strikes back
The many Xpress letters and posts disputing my op-ed analysis of the Sierra Club’s political endorsements [“Sierra Club Chimera: WENOCA Chapter Endorsements Are an Environmental Disgrace,” June 29, Xpress] are so breezily fatalistic that the writers seem to be in a state of prodigious denial. For instance,...
Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”
Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Curb ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue start next week
ASHEVILLE – A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation may begin upgrading pedestrian curb ramps along Merrimon Avenue on Monday, Aug. 15. Crews from Rogers Group, Inc., will bring more than 65 ramps up to current standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
