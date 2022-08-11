ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Letter: AHS Class of ’72 celebrates milestone

High school reunions roll by in our lives much like the autumn leaves. We may take notice or we may not, as every year is essentially the same. This year, however, brings a different reunion celebration to Western North Carolina. On Aug. 19-20, the Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 will gather to celebrate a cultural milestone for the city and the region.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s really causing river pollution

[Regarding the Molton cartoon “Swim at Your Own Risk,” July 27, Xpress:] While sewer overflows were once a major cause of water quality issues in Buncombe County, the excellent work by the Metropolitan Sewerage District to proactively identify, repair and upgrade its systems has gone a long way to dramatically reducing overflows.
Mountain Xpress

Not making it up

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Cartoon misses mark on river pollution

The [July 27] Molton cartoon is a very unfortunate representation of what is involved in the water quality issues in the French Broad River [“Swim at Your Own Risk,” Xpress]. Sanitary sewer overflows were prevalent and a major issue 20 years ago. At right is a graph of...
Mountain Xpress

Bureau of Identification closed for training Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-noon

Heads up, the ID Bureau, located at 52 Coxe Ave., will have modified hours for Monday, Aug. 22. The office will be closed from 8 a.m.-noon, for an all-staff security training. The ID Bureau will reopen for regular business at noon. We apologize for any inconvenience. For questions about ID...
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Regional Airport is now the third busiest airport in North Carolina

(Asheville, N.C.) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
Mountain Xpress

Letter: The empire strikes back

The many Xpress letters and posts disputing my op-ed analysis of the Sierra Club’s political endorsements [“Sierra Club Chimera: WENOCA Chapter Endorsements Are an Environmental Disgrace,” June 29, Xpress] are so breezily fatalistic that the writers seem to be in a state of prodigious denial. For instance,...
Patrick Doyle
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”

Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Mountain Xpress

Curb ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue start next week

ASHEVILLE – A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation may begin upgrading pedestrian curb ramps along Merrimon Avenue on Monday, Aug. 15. Crews from Rogers Group, Inc., will bring more than 65 ramps up to current standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
ASHEVILLE, NC

