ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Source of River Thames dries up and shifts 10 miles east amid heatwave

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222BUo_0hDaJ16S00

There is no running water or sign of any marine life within almost 10 miles of the usual source of the River Thames , and the climate crisis means this temporary shift could permanently change in future, experts have said.

The source of the river, fed by limestone aquifers in the Cotswolds , is in a field marked by an old stone behind a pub named The Thames Head Inn.

While the springs that set the Thames on its course for London do often dry up in summer, conditions are "much worse" this year, and the ground is currently little more than a dry and dusty hollow.

To find free-flowing water, visitors must walk for around two hours downstream to cover the nine miles (15km) to where the river is running.

"When you go and look at the world’s longest rivers, British rivers come in pretty low down. The Thames is our second-longest river after the Severn, so to be talking about 15 kilometres of it essentially going missing, that is shocking," Alisdair Naulls from the Rivers Trust told The Independent .

This week, Mr Naulls visited the source of the Thames to look at the impact of the hot weather and to raise awareness about how droughts affect water courses.

"This dry hot weather is chasing the river down its course. Any idea that you can walk for miles down a river, kicking dusty stones – in Britain – is shocking," he said.

Asked where the "new" source of the Thames is, Mr Naulls said: "You are moving quite a distance down the river to find signs of an actual river – I stood in the Thames that was wet and river-like on Wednesday, just up from Cricklade. So, you would need to go a little further back upstream to find the Thames new source."

The lack of any discernible river for miles on end is of particular concern to the pub named after it.

Manager Dave McMeeking told The Independent : "We get people walking from this pub constantly, from all over the world. It’s a big draw for us being here – sort of the whole point. And people are now obviously mentioning that they can’t see water for miles."

"It’s never this dry. In the winter it’s a bubbling spring and starts as more of a flooded field than a stream, but half a mile away it becomes more of an established stream."

He said if these kinds of dry periods became more common – as expected due to the worsening climate crisis – then it "would be a worry" for the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xzv9n_0hDaJ16S00

Major rivers across Europe have suffered even worse water shortages than the Thames, with alarming images of the riverbeds of the Rhine in Germany, the Danube in eastern Europe and the Loire in France all underscoring the arid conditions the series of summer heatwaves has brought.

In Romania, activists have staged protests highlighting the role of emissions in worsening the climate crisis that has raised the likelihood of intense, prolonged heatwaves occurring.

The low river levels mean only reduced shipments of Ukrainian grain can be landed in Romania.

On the Rhine, activists have pointed out the irony of ships full of coal being unable to navigate the shallow waters of the river to reach the coal-fired power stations.

The ecological impact is "huge", Mr Naulls said.

"All along those riverbanks are all sorts of plants that like to ‘have their feet wet’ as the Gardeners’ World team would put it – they will struggle. And the birds, mammals, reptiles, that live along these vital, green and blue arteries will also struggle as their food source is impacted"

Mr Naulls warned that when it does eventually rain, the result could be flash floods.

He said: "When it does rain, the infiltration rate – the speed that water is absorbed properly into the environment – will be much reduced. Why? The rain will be falling on shiny, concrete-hard ground, it will bounce and flow away much faster than usual.

"Without doubt we will soon be reporting floods and at this stage, we must remember, we will still be in a climate crisis. These extreme weather events are the new normal.

He said: "We have to manage our water resources much better as a country. This must come from government and the water companies. Yes, we each can do our bit, however, it’s hard to tell someone standing in a metre of water in Islington the other night that they need to cut down on their shower time to help preserve water."

He added: "We have a 20 per cent leakage rate of our drinking water. We must fix this. We cannot go forward with, quite literally, broken infrastructure and be prepared for this new normal."

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow

Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Thames#Water Shortages#Water Resources#Infrastructure#British#The Rivers Trust
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?

A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

791K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy