Florida State

Florida gas prices decline for 9th straight week

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The average price of gas in Florida dropped for the ninth consecutive week, according to AAA, falling another 14 cents per gallon. AAA states as of Monday, the current state average is $3.65 per gallon -- the lowest amount since March 3. Last Monday, the state average was $3.79 per gallon.
Blue Angels perform Air Show in Hawaii after 7 years

HAWAII -- For the first time in seven years Pensacola's own Blue Angels returned to the State of Hawaii this past week. The team arrived to the island of Oahu and visited local schools and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show took place Saturday at Marine Corps...
PENSACOLA, FL
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
MCPHERSON, KS
13,000 pounds of frozen pizza recalled due to possible metal contamination

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WEAR) -- Over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza has been recalled due to a possible metal contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza product, specifically 33.5 ounce cartons containing...
CHICAGO, IL
Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

