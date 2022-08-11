Peak viewing this weekend for Perseid Meteor Shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — The peak viewing window for this year’s Perseid Meteor Shower is now through August 13th.

While, the popular sky show will last through August, now is when the most meteors are expected to fall.

The shower forms after Earth passes through various materials like dust and rock that were left behind from the comet Swift-Tuttle, last seen near Earth in 1992.

The Perseids can produce up to 60 meteors per hour. And, early morning before dawn will be your best chance to see them fly through the sky.

However, peak viewing is also the same time as the August Supermoon, when the moon is opposite side of Earth as the Sun. Which means, the meteor shower may be obscured by the moon’s bright light.

Send News 2 your photos and videos as we hope to have clear skies for optimal viewing. Email us at pix@wkrn.com.

