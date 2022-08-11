Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
VIDEO: Oak Cliff principal goes viral with back-to-school song
Fourth grader Levi Espinoza raps as he dances in a suit jacket next to principal Tito Salas. “Pirates don’t dribble, dribble, they score. We don’t like bronze and silver. We like gold.”. Levi — visibly shy — glances at Salas as he dribbles an imaginary basketball and dances,...
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
Dallas Black-owned Businesses, History and Bites Tour
Explore the often untold Black History of Dallas via motorcoach. Includes historical and cultural highlights and several snack stops. From the amazing miracle of the bricks in former Freedman's Town to infamous Martyrs Park and the post-Civil War former plantation/community of Joppi. The narrated bus tour also features several small dessert snacks at African American-owned businesses. Price includes motorcoach transportation, snacks at venues and beverages on the bus (soft drinks and water).
Dallas homeless youth shelter expands hours thanks to $215K grant
DALLAS - Monday is back to school for all Dallas ISD campuses that did not start on an early calendar. It is a busy time for teachers, staff and also for non-profits that provide essential services for homeless students. One non-profit that assists homeless students is expanding its outreach, thanks...
Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
Sisters Fashion and More now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall on July 30. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 30. The clothing store is located on the upper level in Suite 2074. Sisters Fashion sells clothes tailored to women. 469-293-8787. www.mcmlewisville.com.
Irving ISD teacher celebrating 50 years with the district
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you are lucky enough to take Latin in Irving ISD, there's a 100% chance you'd have Ann Price-Ouzts as your teacher. "I am the only Latin teacher at the Irving Independent School District," Price-Ouzts said. To her students, she's Ms. Price. That was her name when she started, nearly 50 years ago.It takes a special kind of person to teach. But it's something even more special to dedicate your entire life to the calling. This coming week, she celebrates her 50th anniversary teaching for the district."I knew that when I was maybe two years old, I wanted to be a teacher... each student brings something new to me," she said.Price-Ouzts says she sometimes likes to reminisce on the things that have changed over the years like hairstyles, clothes, and technology. For her, the hardest thing is to watch people go. "And I will probably cry the entire first day. But maybe my students will keep me laughing," she said.But there is one thing she says that will always stay the same... her love for it all. "I don't want to quit," Price-Ouzts said through tears. "I love the kids and I love teaching Latin."
5 Things To Do In the Fort This Weekend
We’re halfway through the hottest month of the year — at least according to National Weather Service climate data. But don’t let the heat keep you from having a good time. Here are a few events that’ll keep you cool — or, at the least, thoroughly entertained.
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
Student wide meal assistance coming to end
Federal assistance that made school meals free for all students is coming to an end this year. “School meals are just critical to ensuring that kids have the nutrition they need to thrive in and out of the classroom,” said Stacie Sanchez-Hare.
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?
Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
City of Duncanville Welcomes New Senior Planner
Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is pleased to welcome Nathan Warren as the city’s Senior Planner. Mr. Warren will be responsible for assisting in the development, monitoring, and application of comprehensive planning policies; reviewing zoning, subdivision,. and site plan proposals; assisting in the preparation of neighborhood...
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School
DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations
It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school
DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
The State Fair Classic Featuring Ashanti Jumps Off In Dallas Oct. 1
Football season is officially here but for those of us in the know about HBCU's, you also know that every year at about this time, two famed HBCU'S from Texas and Louisiana meet up in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas for supremacy. The State Fair Classic 2022 Kicks...
