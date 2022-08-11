ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

texasmetronews.com

VIDEO: Oak Cliff principal goes viral with back-to-school song

Fourth grader Levi Espinoza raps as he dances in a suit jacket next to principal Tito Salas. “Pirates don’t dribble, dribble, they score. We don’t like bronze and silver. We like gold.”. Levi — visibly shy — glances at Salas as he dribbles an imaginary basketball and dances,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
nationalblackguide.com

Dallas Black-owned Businesses, History and Bites Tour

Explore the often untold Black History of Dallas via motorcoach. Includes historical and cultural highlights and several snack stops. From the amazing miracle of the bricks in former Freedman's Town to infamous Martyrs Park and the post-Civil War former plantation/community of Joppi. The narrated bus tour also features several small dessert snacks at African American-owned businesses. Price includes motorcoach transportation, snacks at venues and beverages on the bus (soft drinks and water).
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas homeless youth shelter expands hours thanks to $215K grant

DALLAS - Monday is back to school for all Dallas ISD campuses that did not start on an early calendar. It is a busy time for teachers, staff and also for non-profits that provide essential services for homeless students. One non-profit that assists homeless students is expanding its outreach, thanks...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving ISD teacher celebrating 50 years with the district

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you are lucky enough to take Latin in Irving ISD, there's a 100% chance you'd have Ann Price-Ouzts as your teacher. "I am the only Latin teacher at the Irving Independent School District," Price-Ouzts said. To her students, she's Ms. Price. That was her name when she started, nearly 50 years ago.It takes a special kind of person to teach. But it's something even more special to dedicate your entire life to the calling. This coming week, she celebrates her 50th anniversary teaching for the district."I knew that when I was maybe two years old, I wanted to be a teacher... each student brings something new to me," she said.Price-Ouzts says she sometimes likes to reminisce on the things that have changed over the years like hairstyles, clothes, and technology. For her, the hardest thing is to watch people go. "And I will probably cry the entire first day. But maybe my students will keep me laughing," she said.But there is one thing she says that will always stay the same... her love for it all. "I don't want to quit," Price-Ouzts said through tears. "I love the kids and I love teaching Latin."
IRVING, TX
fwtx.com

5 Things To Do In the Fort This Weekend

We’re halfway through the hottest month of the year — at least according to National Weather Service climate data. But don’t let the heat keep you from having a good time. Here are a few events that’ll keep you cool — or, at the least, thoroughly entertained.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?

Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

City of Duncanville Welcomes New Senior Planner

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is pleased to welcome Nathan Warren as the city’s Senior Planner. Mr. Warren will be responsible for assisting in the development, monitoring, and application of comprehensive planning policies; reviewing zoning, subdivision,. and site plan proposals; assisting in the preparation of neighborhood...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
WFAA

New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School

DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations

It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school

DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
DALLAS, TX
Kait 8

VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
MESQUITE, TX

