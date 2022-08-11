ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinosaurs evolved different eye socket shapes to allow stronger bites – study

By Nina Massey
The Independent
 5 days ago

Large dinosaur predators, such as Tyrannosaurus rex , evolved different shapes of eye sockets so they could have stronger bites, a new study suggests.

Although the eye socket is just a hole in the skull housing the eyeball in many animals, and most dinosaurs, this is not the case for large carnivores.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Birmingham reveal how the unusual oval – or elliptical – eye sockets of these predators could have evolved to help the skull absorb impact as they pounced on prey.

The results show that only some dinosaurs had eye sockets that were elliptical or keyhole-shaped

Dr Stephan Lautenschlager, University of Birmingham

Dr Stephan Lautenschlager, senior lecturer for palaeobiology at the university and author of the new study, analysed the shape of the eye sockets of around 500 different dinosaurs and related species.

He said: “The results show that only some dinosaurs had eye sockets that were elliptical or keyhole-shaped.

“However, all of those were large, carnivorous dinosaurs with skull lengths of one metre or more.”

Dr Lautenschlager used computer simulations and stress analysis to test a potential purpose for the unusual shape of these eye sockets.

The study found that a skull with a circular eye socket was more prone to high stresses during biting.

However, if these were replaced with other eye socket shapes stresses were considerably reduced allowing top predators, including Tyrannosaurus rex, to evolve high bite forces without compromising skull stability.

The study also found that most plant-eating species and juvenile animals retained a circular eye socket, and only large carnivores adopted other morphologies, such as elliptical, keyhole-shaped or figure-of-eight-shaped eye sockets.

Dr Lautenschlager added: “In these species, just the upper part of the eye socket was actually occupied by the eyeball.

“This also led to a relative reduction of eye size compared with skull size.”

The findings are published in the Communications Biology journal.

The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
The Independent

New samples from Japanese mission could prove Earth’s water came from asteroids

The latest paper to come out of the Japanese Space Agency’s (Jaxa) sample return mission to the asteroid Ryugu offers more evidence to support a longstanding theory about where Earth got its water — namely, from asteroids like Ryugu.“Volatile and organic-rich C-type asteroids may have been one of the main sources of Earth’s water,” the research team led by Yuichi Tsuda, project manager for Jaxa’s sample return mission, wrote in a paper published Monday in Nature Astronomy.But, they continue, that theory is based primarily on carbonaceous chondritic meteorites that have fallen to Earth: “The meteorite record is biased: only the...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Magnets can be used to make oxygen for astronauts, scientists reveal

Scientists have figured out a way to produce oxygen for astronauts using magnets.Researchers at the University of Warwick formed part of an international team that came up with a technique to turn water into oxygen within a zero-gravity space environment.Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) breath oxygen generated using a process of electrolysis that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, however this method would not be suitable for interplanetary space travel.“On the International Space Station, oxygen is generated using an electrolytic cell that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, but then you have to get those gasses out of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo

A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
ANIMALS
The Independent

Bear who got ‘high’ from hallucinogenic honey returned safely to the wild in Turkey

A bear who was found in an apparently "high" state after eating excessive amounts of hallucinogenic honey has been treated by vets and returned safely to the wild. The animal was found in a disoriented state in Turkey after it ate honey made from the nectar of rhododendron, sometimes referred to as "mad honey" due to its intoxicating effects. Footage shared by the Turkish agriculture and forestry minister shows the animal running into a wooded after it was released. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

