Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide Returning to its Roots
Even as college football is rapidly and constantly evolving, some things will always remain the same. As the game moves towards spread offenses with an emphasis on throwing the ball, the DNA of Alabama football is still defense and the power running game. With Heisman winners at quarterback and wide...
tdalabamamag.com
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide
Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
ESPN
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit
The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
Texas (and former Alabama) wideout Agiye Hall arrested
Texas football player Agiye Hall was arrested by university police on Thursday night, Travis County Sheriff's Office said. Police charged Hall with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. TSCO listed Hall's bond at $0. Following news of ...
Former Alabama gymnastics coach Dana Duckworth joins Tuscaloosa-based AFFLINK
Dana Duckworth, who led the Alabama women's gymnastics program for eight seasons before stepping down, has now moved on to the next chapter of her career.
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
Two-A-Days: Pleasant Grove Spartans
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Spartans are coming off a 13-1 season where they were undefeated until they lost in the 5A State Championship. That was the third-straight year the Spartans made it to the championship and didn’t take home the title. This year’s team hopes to make it back to the […]
easportstoday.com
This train’s moving
GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
University of Alabama Condemns “Unauthorized” Sorority Rush Documentary
Leadership at the University of Alabama did not mince words Friday when they condemned reports that a major media company has been secretly documenting the sorority Rush process in Tuscaloosa this week. Shane Dorrill, the University's Vice President of Communications, said UA administrators did not give any third-party entity the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
The Eagles coming to Birmingham November 21
The stop is part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. The band will play their 'Hotel California' album in its entirety alongside an orchestra and choir, followed by a full set of their greatest hits.
Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd
Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
wbrc.com
Experts say hurricane season could cause Alabama gas prices to go back up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been seeing a drop in gas prices over the last month, with the state average 76 cents less than just one month ago. It is at $3.59 cents a gallon as of August 11. AAA experts said the lower prices are because global and...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Comments / 0