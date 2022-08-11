ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Santa Rosa County cancelled

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Santa Rosa County has been cancelled. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Santa Rosa County Monday afternoon. The alert has been issued until 6:15 p.m. The National Weather Service is reporting 1/2 to...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man charged in fatal Bayou Texar bridge hit-and-run

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged for a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man early Monday morning. John Kings, 37, was arrested Monday night and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He's being held in Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola program teaches Angels to be a light in their communities

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Raising young men to be a light, a "LAMP" in their communities -- that's the goal of the rigorous youth Lamplighter programs sponsored by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Dedicated Angels are the beacons leading the way. "I had to work hard and do everything I could...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Lanes reopen following crash on Highway 87 in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. -- Lanes on Highway 87 have reopened following a crash with injuries in Navarre Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Nevada Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person suffered minor injuries. A white pickup truck collided with a stopped red pickup...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

31-year-old man hit while crossing Highway 29 in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 31-year-old Pensacola man was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash in Cantonment Monday morning. It happened around 6:50 a.m. on Highway 29 near Muscogee Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the Pensacola man was in the front passenger seat of his wife's vehicle, which was stopped...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist killed in collision on State Road 20 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Niceville. It happened around 9 p.m. at he intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. Niceville Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 20, approaching the intersection, while a Honda was traveling east on State Road 20, preparing to turn north on Rocky Bayou Drive.
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
PENSACOLA, FL
News Break
Politics
WEAR

Report: Destin man stabbed man with kitchen knife at McGuire's Irish Pub

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin man is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing another man with a kitchen knife during an altercation at McGuire's Irish Pub, according to an arrest report. Okaloosa County deputies say in a report, Javon Quarry, 18, got into a...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Pensacola celebrates its 462nd birthday with America's First Settlement Trail

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's 462nd birthday was celebrated in Downtown Pensacola Sunday. The celebration involved an unveiling of America's First Settlement Trail. America's First Foundation, Visit Pensacola and UWF Historic Trust worked together to create the three-mile self-guided historic walking trail. The trail is marked through Downtown Pensacola and the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Blue Angels perform Air Show in Hawaii after 7 years

HAWAII -- For the first time in seven years Pensacola's own Blue Angels returned to the State of Hawaii this past week. The team arrived to the island of Oahu and visited local schools and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show took place Saturday at Marine Corps...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning

A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

New reality TV show pilot 'Rescue Addiction' films in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pilot for a new reality TV show based in Northwest Florida called “Rescue Addiction” began filming in Pensacola Saturday. During each episode, a recovery specialist and his team will answer a crisis call to help an addict and their loved ones seek help. The...
PENSACOLA, FL

