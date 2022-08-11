Read full article on original website
Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Santa Rosa County cancelled
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Santa Rosa County has been cancelled. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Santa Rosa County Monday afternoon. The alert has been issued until 6:15 p.m. The National Weather Service is reporting 1/2 to...
Pensacola man charged in fatal Bayou Texar bridge hit-and-run
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged for a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man early Monday morning. John Kings, 37, was arrested Monday night and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He's being held in Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond.
'Day of Caring' in Pensacola for Studer Family Children's Hospital
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Channel 3 is partnering with the Children's Miracle Network for a Day of Caring. It will take place Friday, August 26, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cordova Mall. You can stop by or call in to donate to the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension...
Pensacola program teaches Angels to be a light in their communities
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Raising young men to be a light, a "LAMP" in their communities -- that's the goal of the rigorous youth Lamplighter programs sponsored by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Dedicated Angels are the beacons leading the way. "I had to work hard and do everything I could...
Lanes reopen following crash on Highway 87 in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. -- Lanes on Highway 87 have reopened following a crash with injuries in Navarre Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Nevada Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person suffered minor injuries. A white pickup truck collided with a stopped red pickup...
31-year-old man hit while crossing Highway 29 in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 31-year-old Pensacola man was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash in Cantonment Monday morning. It happened around 6:50 a.m. on Highway 29 near Muscogee Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the Pensacola man was in the front passenger seat of his wife's vehicle, which was stopped...
Motorcyclist killed in collision on State Road 20 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Niceville. It happened around 9 p.m. at he intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. Niceville Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 20, approaching the intersection, while a Honda was traveling east on State Road 20, preparing to turn north on Rocky Bayou Drive.
Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
Report: Destin man stabbed man with kitchen knife at McGuire's Irish Pub
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin man is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing another man with a kitchen knife during an altercation at McGuire's Irish Pub, according to an arrest report. Okaloosa County deputies say in a report, Javon Quarry, 18, got into a...
FP&L presents donation, electric vehicle ride and drive event at Blue Wahoos Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Blue Wahoos fans were presented with the opportunity to "Drive into the Future" Saturday evening outside the Blue Wahoos Stadium. Florida Power & Light partnered with the Blue Wahoos to give fans the chance to test drive electric vehicles with FP&L's ride and drive event. People attending...
Pensacola celebrates its 462nd birthday with America's First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's 462nd birthday was celebrated in Downtown Pensacola Sunday. The celebration involved an unveiling of America's First Settlement Trail. America's First Foundation, Visit Pensacola and UWF Historic Trust worked together to create the three-mile self-guided historic walking trail. The trail is marked through Downtown Pensacola and the...
The Whole Truth Mission Church hosted its monthly Clothing Giveaway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had a chance to pick up some new and used clothes free of charge in Pensacola Saturday morning. The Whole Truth Mission Church on Fisher Street hosted its monthly Clothing Giveaway. All types of men, women and children attire were available to those who...
Blue Angels perform Air Show in Hawaii after 7 years
HAWAII -- For the first time in seven years Pensacola's own Blue Angels returned to the State of Hawaii this past week. The team arrived to the island of Oahu and visited local schools and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show took place Saturday at Marine Corps...
Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning
A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
New reality TV show pilot 'Rescue Addiction' films in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pilot for a new reality TV show based in Northwest Florida called “Rescue Addiction” began filming in Pensacola Saturday. During each episode, a recovery specialist and his team will answer a crisis call to help an addict and their loved ones seek help. The...
