Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Clinton: Little Italy Festival Queen of Grapes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s Queen of Grapes, Blythe Heber, stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the exciting events on tap for this year, and a fun way she’s helping spread the word through social media.
CLINTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics

A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
WASHINGTON, IN
Q985

Do You Know Which Finger-Licking Good Candy Bar Was Invented In Illinois?

Chocolate might be one of the greatest delicacies on the planet. If you are turned off by the thought of chocolate you're not going to enjoy this article. I'd also be curious about an argument against chocolate outside of some sort of food allergy. I love chocolate and I was intrigued when I learned one of my favorites from straight out of the good ole Land Of Lincoln.
ROBINSON, IL
97ZOK

This Dying Retro Mall In Illinois Might Not Be Open Much Longer

I'm back with another episode of "How Long Will This Mall Stay Open?" I really used to love malls. As a kid, it was one of my favorite places to go on weekends with my parents. Now with the power of social media and online stores, I think malls are just out of date. You'd think cities would want every inch of their city to thrive, but somehow seem to neglect the eyesores in town - aka their dying shopping malls that even look rundown on the outside.
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
CLINTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Nice weekend

Satellite has some clouds moving in tonight. High of 78 and low of 60 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are lower. Heat index not a factor today. Water vapor satellite has some moisture moving over the area. Satellite has some clouds in the area but all clear on radar. We do see some rain chances later Saturday night into Sunday morning. Otherwise looks pretty dry the next several days. Temps look to stay nice for several days. Tonight, partly cloudy and 57. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 82. Next weather for most all of next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

The Community Concert Series Continues

Show #3 in the Washington Community Concert Series is happening tomorrow night. “Crush: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Experience” is based out of Indianapolis and formed in 2019. The band is led by frontman and lead singer Doug Shepard. Doug, who strongly resembles Jon Bon Jovi, captures not only Jon’s look but also his showmanship and dynamic vocal expression. Shepard says the band will have all your Bon Jovi favorites tomorrow night.
WASHINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Sara the K9 retires after seven years of service

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – After seven years of service with the Vincennes Police Department, Sara the K9 will be retiring. After undergoing surgery Sara was recently diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer. She started with the Vincennes police department in March 2015 with Sergeant Kody Waggoneer. Later she was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

New pavilion dedicated in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute is adding more features for the community. On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization dedicated a new shelter. It's located by Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The pavilion will be used for the creator's market, farmer's market and even for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Robert “Bob” Giltner York

Robert “Bob” Giltner York, 81, passed away peacefully August 3, 2022 in Gonzales, La. Bob was born on August 9, 1940 in Vincennes, Indiana and was the son of Giltner H. and Mary Jane (McClary) York. He was married for 46 years to his adoring wife Mrs. Feona Janelle (Martin) York.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Disability Resources Fair comes to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 40 organizations participated in the first Disability Resources Fair in Terre Haute, presenting opportunities for assistance for people with a wide range of disabilities. Happiness Bag helped put on the event. Executive Director Jodi Moan said she’s been working on setting it up for over five months. “There are so […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Meet the New WHS Principal

This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
WASHINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

New library is seeking feedback from the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As a new library in the historic 12 Points Neighborhood is beginning to take shape, officials have one question for the community, what would you like to experience?. For more information on the library, click on the story below. The Vigo County Public Library...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

