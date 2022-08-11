Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway
A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m. According to police, the man may have been first...
whdh.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty in connection with 11-year-old girl’s death
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of an 11-year-old girl in December 2018 has plead guilty to those charges. Miguel Rivera, 62, was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in state prison and five years of probation. “This was a senseless killing of...
whdh.com
Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
More than 3,000 grams of heroin, meth, fentanyl, cocaine seized in Boston; 4 arrested
Boston police and members of the FBI recovered a significant cache of contraband in a raid Friday, seizing more than 3,000 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine as well as thousands of dollars in cash, authorities said. Officers assigned to the Boston Police Department Drug Control Unit and members...
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
NECN
Harmony Montgomery Case Moves Forward as Homicide Investigation
The investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery continues Friday as a homicide case, following the announcement Thursday that authorities believe she was murdered. After months of investigation, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg held a news conference Thursday to reveal the latest tragic...
WMUR.com
Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
Fitchburg Man Arrested For Killing 41-Year-Old Worcester Mother Of 2
A Fitchburg man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old mother of two from Worcester last month, authorities said. Keith Jones, age 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Felicia Obeng that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on the evening of July 16, Worcester Police said.
Authorities arrest juvenile in connection with killings of mother, two children in N.H.
Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, were found shot to death last week at a Wethersfield Drive home in Northfield. A juvenile has been arrested and charged with the recent murders of a mother and her two children in Northfield, New Hampshire. Kassandra Sweeney,...
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Attleboro crash
South Avenue is currently shut down in the area of West Street.
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
NECN
Boston Police Looking For Person Involved in Indecent Assault and Battery Case
Boston police say they're looking for someone who they believe is responsible for inappropriately touching someone near Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue in Boston on Wednesday, August 10. According to police, the person they're looking for is a male who appears to be 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police say...
‘He wanted to control the house and her’: Antonio Lucas found guilty of first degree murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
A Worcester Superior Court jury has found Antonio Lucas guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his former girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva on May 31, 2019, at their 27 County St. townhome in Worcester. The jury deliberated for roughly three hours Thursday before issuing the verdict. Lucas fatally...
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officer Sean Murphy will not face criminal charges for 2021 fatal shooting of Stephanie Gerardi in Saugus
Nearly a year to the day after Officer Sean Murphy fatally shot a Saugus woman who police say was advancing on him with a knife, the Essex District Attorney’s office announced Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against the officer. On Aug. 14, 2021, four Saugus police officers...
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
manchesterinklink.com
Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire
Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
