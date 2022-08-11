ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway

A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m. According to police, the man may have been first...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
Haverhill, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Harmony Montgomery Case Moves Forward as Homicide Investigation

The investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery continues Friday as a homicide case, following the announcement Thursday that authorities believe she was murdered. After months of investigation, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg held a news conference Thursday to reveal the latest tragic...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Violent Crime#Lawrence Superior Court
WMUR.com

Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire

Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy