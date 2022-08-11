Read full article on original website
Parents struggling with lack of daycare options, openings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s that time of the year again, when parents must juggle their work schedule with their child’s school schedules. Something that’s been growing harder every year for both working parents and childcare providers. Darian Martindale had her young daughter in daycare briefly before...
Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
First steps to start soon on a major bridge replacement on Kellogg in Wichita, Kansas
But construction isn’t expected to happen for another couple of years.
School board in Wichita area rejects strategic plan that called for diversity and inclusion
WICHITA — The Derby school board has rejected a proposed strategic plan for the district because it calls for diversity and a focus on students’ mental health. Dozens of parents, students, employees and community members developed the plan over the past several months before the board rejected it this week.
Proposal seeks to address perceived competitive imbalance in Kansas high school sports
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposal from the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is looking to address what seem see as an imbalance between public and private school athletics. Earlier this year, a majority of KSHSAA member schools approved the multiplier, now being heard by the state board...
Construction project impacting weekend traffic at North Junction
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project set for completion by the end of the weekend will require some drivers on the Wichita area’s North Junction to change their route. With a project that started at 7 p.m. Friday, crews have northbound Interstate 135 at the eastbound K-254 exit closed. The closure on the heavily-traveled North Junction is for bridge beam replacement over I-135 traffic lanes, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said.
Derby school board rejects strategic plan
Parents struggling with daycare shortages
Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
Two vacant Wichita restaurant buildings to reopen next week as two new pizza restaurants
One is family-friendly with arcade games and movie nights. The other is an expansion of a popular west-side restaurant business.
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
Weather Alert: Hot again Monday, then cooler days ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Monday will be hot again before cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Woman shares experience after driver hits 3 people, 10+ cars at Club Rodeo concert
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Thursday night’s concert at Club Rodeo, one woman is sharing her experience. Police confirmed there was a fight inside the venue before a man went outside and got into his car, and drove into about a dozen cars. Three people were hit, but no one was critically hurt.
Fire crews battle wildfires
UPDATE: As of 9 p.m.: Reno County Emergency Management has issued a news release on the Pleasant Valley fire from Thursday afternoon. According to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road. Residential structures were threatened, but none were damaged. Dry conditions contributed to rapid fire spread.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the peak of the heat will arrive Sunday and Monday before cooler weather returns into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
Man fatally shot in Old Town
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is dead after being shot in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita Police were called to a report of shots fired near 1st and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m.. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds in...
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At least three people were hit by a car, there was minor damage to a building and damage to several more cars at a hectic scene late Thursday night outside a club near southeast Wichita. A heavy law enforcement and emergency response closed off a stretch of MacArthur Road outside Club Rodeo in the 3600 block of East MacArthur.
