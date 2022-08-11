ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Parents struggling with lack of daycare options, openings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s that time of the year again, when parents must juggle their work schedule with their child’s school schedules. Something that’s been growing harder every year for both working parents and childcare providers. Darian Martindale had her young daughter in daycare briefly before...
HAYSVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
DERBY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Andover, KS
Education
KWCH.com

Construction project impacting weekend traffic at North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project set for completion by the end of the weekend will require some drivers on the Wichita area’s North Junction to change their route. With a project that started at 7 p.m. Friday, crews have northbound Interstate 135 at the eastbound K-254 exit closed. The closure on the heavily-traveled North Junction is for bridge beam replacement over I-135 traffic lanes, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby school board rejects strategic plan

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. 1 killed...
DERBY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#First Day Of School#Prairie#Ef 3#Hutton Construction
KWCH.com

Parents struggling with daycare shortages

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Hot again Monday, then cooler days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Monday will be hot again before cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Fire crews battle wildfires

UPDATE: As of 9 p.m.: Reno County Emergency Management has issued a news release on the Pleasant Valley fire from Thursday afternoon. According to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road. Residential structures were threatened, but none were damaged. Dry conditions contributed to rapid fire spread.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Dangerous heat Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the peak of the heat will arrive Sunday and Monday before cooler weather returns into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man fatally shot in Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is dead after being shot in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita Police were called to a report of shots fired near 1st and Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m.. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At least three people were hit by a car, there was minor damage to a building and damage to several more cars at a hectic scene late Thursday night outside a club near southeast Wichita. A heavy law enforcement and emergency response closed off a stretch of MacArthur Road outside Club Rodeo in the 3600 block of East MacArthur.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy