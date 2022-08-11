ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, KY

NKY boys soccer round-up: Dixie Heights dominates Scott

For all but a few minutes at the most, the ball stayed at the feet of the Dixie Heights Colonels in this Kenton County non-region matchup against the Scott Eagles. This dominant ball-possession allowed Dixie Heights (2-0 overall) to put up 33 shots with 22 on goal to none for the Eagles (0-3). The Colonels scored four goals in each half in the convincing 8-0 victory.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Thursday NKY sports round-up: Rebound goals propel Cooper boys soccer to road win

In a well-played non-region match-up, the team that cleared balls better left victorious. The Cooper Jaguars (1-0 overall) saw freshman Maddox Pemberton score two goals on rebounds helping the senior-laden Jaguars to a 4-1 win against the Simon Kenton Pioneers (0-2) to open their season at Chlorine Menefee Stadium. Cooper pulled away after leading 1-0 at halftime.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport Central Catholic High School hires Mark Watts as school’s new fastpitch softball coach

Newport Central Catholic announced its hiring of Mark Watts as its new Fastpitch Softball Coach. Watts has been involved in coaching baseball and softball in the Campbell County community for the past 24 years. His coaching experience includes two years with the NewCath Baseball program and eight years with the NewCath Freshman, JV, and Varsity softball teams (including the 2015 freshman team which had a perfect record). Watts returned as a Varsity Assistant Coach of the NCC softball team this past season.
NEWPORT, KY
Florence swept by Washington; Y’alls drop four straight

The Florence Y’alls have had more than their fair share of struggles against the Frontier League West Division leader this year. The Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things recorded a second sweep of the Florence Y’alls this year taking all three games at Thomas More Stadium this week. Florence is 1-8 against the Wild Things this year. The Y’alls (31-43 overall) have been swept six times this season. The Wild Things (50-25) also own the best record in the Frontier League.
FLORENCE, KY
When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050

Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Human remains found in Fleming Co.

Human remains have been found in Fleming County, in northeastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the remains were found on Monday in a wooded area near Goddard, about eight miles southeast of Flemingsburg. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, with Fleming County Coroner Winston...
FLEMING COUNTY, KY
Insurance firm opens Covington office

Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
COVINGTON, KY
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
New report places NKU in top tier of colleges for economic mobility

Northern Kentucky University is in the top tier of colleges and universities in the United States regarding economic mobility and the return on investment for low-income students and Pell Grant recipients, according to a new report by public policy think tank Third Way. “This new report is a reflection that...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Cincinnati weather: Weekend ends with scattered storms

CINCINNATI — Soak in the great weekend weather while we have it this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be around the upper-70s this evening and then slowly fall into the 60s later tonight. While clouds will be on the rise, we'll stay mostly dry most of the night. A...
CINCINNATI, OH

