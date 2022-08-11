Read full article on original website
NKY boys soccer round-up: Dixie Heights dominates Scott
For all but a few minutes at the most, the ball stayed at the feet of the Dixie Heights Colonels in this Kenton County non-region matchup against the Scott Eagles. This dominant ball-possession allowed Dixie Heights (2-0 overall) to put up 33 shots with 22 on goal to none for the Eagles (0-3). The Colonels scored four goals in each half in the convincing 8-0 victory.
Thursday NKY sports round-up: Rebound goals propel Cooper boys soccer to road win
In a well-played non-region match-up, the team that cleared balls better left victorious. The Cooper Jaguars (1-0 overall) saw freshman Maddox Pemberton score two goals on rebounds helping the senior-laden Jaguars to a 4-1 win against the Simon Kenton Pioneers (0-2) to open their season at Chlorine Menefee Stadium. Cooper pulled away after leading 1-0 at halftime.
Class 2A football in Northern Kentucky starts and almost always ends with Beechwood’s back-to-back defending state champion Tigers
Our preview of the Northern Kentucky high school football season continues with this look at local Class 2A teams. Two-time defending state champs have no plans to back off in 2022. Where else to start when previewing Kentucky’s Class 2A — or Northern Kentucky high school football at any level?...
North South 100 Results: August 13, 2022 – $75k to win (LOLMDS)
Florence Speedway results for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Tonight, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series unloads in Union, KY. It’s the finale of the North/South 100 paying $75,000 to the feature winner. View Florence Speedway results below. North South 100 Menu. Aug 12 | Lineups...
Newport Central Catholic High School hires Mark Watts as school’s new fastpitch softball coach
Newport Central Catholic announced its hiring of Mark Watts as its new Fastpitch Softball Coach. Watts has been involved in coaching baseball and softball in the Campbell County community for the past 24 years. His coaching experience includes two years with the NewCath Baseball program and eight years with the NewCath Freshman, JV, and Varsity softball teams (including the 2015 freshman team which had a perfect record). Watts returned as a Varsity Assistant Coach of the NCC softball team this past season.
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats turn their attention to 3-star Brooklyn Hicks
Despite missing out on a couple of recent targets, the Bearcats are a finalist to land 2023 3-star point guard Brooklyn Hicks. The Washington native narrowed his list to seven schools on Wednesday night including Cincinnati, Nevada, Oregon State, Rice, Saint Mary’s, UNLV and Washington State. Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats...
Four-Star 2024 UC Target Transferring to Link Academy
UC's current staff has experience recruiting players from Link Academy.
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Florence swept by Washington; Y’alls drop four straight
The Florence Y’alls have had more than their fair share of struggles against the Frontier League West Division leader this year. The Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things recorded a second sweep of the Florence Y’alls this year taking all three games at Thomas More Stadium this week. Florence is 1-8 against the Wild Things this year. The Y’alls (31-43 overall) have been swept six times this season. The Wild Things (50-25) also own the best record in the Frontier League.
When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050
Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
And the winner of $57K recount for Senate District 24 is . . .the same; Shelley Funke Fromeyer still wins
A recount of the May primary election for Northern Kentucky’s Senate District 24 paid for by Jessica Neal showed Neal still losing, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office said late Friday. Adams’ spokesperson Michon Lindstrom said the recount that started Wednesday has been concluded and showed only...
Human remains found in Fleming Co.
Human remains have been found in Fleming County, in northeastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the remains were found on Monday in a wooded area near Goddard, about eight miles southeast of Flemingsburg. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, with Fleming County Coroner Winston...
WKRC
Reds' India reportedly airlifted to hospital after getting hit by pitch against Cubs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds second baseman Jonathan India was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City after getting hit in the lower left leg by a pitch in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Cubs starter Drew Smyly hit him and India left the 4-2 loss in...
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
This weekend is bringing mostly beautiful weather, the Bengals' first preseason game in Paycor stadium and tons of other events going on throughout the Tri-State to enjoy.
New report places NKU in top tier of colleges for economic mobility
Northern Kentucky University is in the top tier of colleges and universities in the United States regarding economic mobility and the return on investment for low-income students and Pell Grant recipients, according to a new report by public policy think tank Third Way. “This new report is a reflection that...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 175-acre A.J. Jolly Lake serves as centerpiece of Campbell County Park
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Weekend ends with scattered storms
CINCINNATI — Soak in the great weekend weather while we have it this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be around the upper-70s this evening and then slowly fall into the 60s later tonight. While clouds will be on the rise, we'll stay mostly dry most of the night. A...
