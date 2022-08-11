Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
Red tape is holding back the EV transition
Building out charging infrastructure as quickly as possible has never been more critical to getting people in electric vehicles. Yet as states and the federal government embark on ambitious plans to transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles, local government bureaucracies often stand in the way. From acquiring multiple permits to zoning requirements, lengthy administrative processes are causing significant delays as EV charging companies and local businesses seek to provide access to charging. That could slow down EV adoption at a time when the climate crisis depends on getting more of them on the road.
protocol.com
The EV charger permitting problem
Hello, and a very good Tuesday to you. Your Protocol Climate team is as happy to see you as we would be a Mustang Mach-E parked in our driveway. Which is to say very happy, of course. Today we’re taking a look at how to get charging infrastructure in the ground faster, climate startups trying to do no evil and what the IRA means for EV sales. Giddy up!
EV Tax Credits Are Changing: What’s Ahead
You may have heard that President Biden is expected to sign the Inflation Reduction Act soon. The massive $739 billion package, which passed along party-lines in the Democratic-led Senate and House, is designed to reduce the deficit and eventually inflation, by combating climate change, lowering healthcare costs, and increasing taxes on some large corporations. And the good news on the electric vehicle front is that the EV tax credit is a notable part of the legislation’s focus on clean energy.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
freightwaves.com
Dead on Arrival? EV firm slashes 2022 production target more than 95%
U.K.-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle maker to reorganize its business, slashing production targets and delaying deliveries of vehicles in the process. The company released second-quarter earnings on Thursday, posting a $90 million loss and saying it expects to deliver just 20 vehicles this year, down from an anticipated 400-600 units. Last week, the company said it would be reorganizing amid a challenging economic environment.
protocol.com
US blocks China's access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. Commerce Department has implemented an export control on advanced chip design software that’s necessary to produce next-generation processors, expanding on existing controls that target chipmaking tools with the goal of hampering Chinese efforts to build the most complex chips domestically. The new export restrictions targets electronic design...
protocol.com
The social media design wars are heating up in the US
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m thinking about the regulatory questions that might stick with us even when power inevitably changes hands in Washington. Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act has passed, and China’s getting ever more vision into algorithms. For years, regulatory pressure on social media...
IN THIS ARTICLE
protocol.com
Galaxy Digital is abandoning its $1.2 billion BitGo deal
What was supposed to be a blockbuster crypto merger has morphed into a legal brawl. Galaxy Digital said Monday that it has terminated its $1.2 billion bid to buy BitGo, which it accused of failing to produce “audited financial statements." BitGo quickly hit back, announcing that it plans to...
protocol.com
Salesforce sets new nonbinary and female employee diversity goals
0.2% — Current nonbinary/other/undisclosed global employee gender representation at Salesforce. 35.7% — Current female global employee gender representation at Salesforce. 40% — Goal for female and nonbinary employees globally by 2026 at Salesforce. How cybercrime is going small time: Cybercrime is often thought of on a relatively...
17 Guns Americans Used to Fight WWII
In a speech delivered in December 1940, a year before the United States officially entered World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared that the U.S. “must be the great arsenal of democracy.” Roosevelt’s words proved prescient, as the U.S. produced 86,000 tanks, 96,000 bombers, 2.4 million trucks, and 6.5 million rifles to help deliver […]
protocol.com
A16z is betting big on Adam Neumann's new real estate startup
Andreessen Horowitz is betting big on Adam Neumann's return to the real estate startup game. A16z co-founder Marc Andreessen wrote in a Monday blog post that the firm would partner with Neumann on a new startup called Flow, which is focused on the residential real estate market. Neumann was famously pushed out as leader of WeWork in 2019 after the firm pulled its IPO plans, and his personal and professional antics — padding around barefoot, investing in a wave-pool startup — have provided fodder for books and an Apple TV+ series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
Climate startups' secret weapon to meet their missions
Nearly every company today claims to be mission-driven. But the quest for profits and shareholder demands can often get in the way of more altruistic goals. A new wave of climate-focused startups is trying to mitigate those competing interests using a wonky and somewhat dry piece of business incorporation status that’s existed for more than a decade: the public benefit corporation. Ultimately, PBCs are just one attempt — albeit a still untested one — to better align the capitalist system with combatting the climate crisis.
techeblog.com
Engineers Transform Old Tire Rubber Into New Greener and Lighter Concrete
Engineers from RMIT University have found a way to transform old tire rubber into a greener and lighter concrete that aims to reduce manufacturing as well transportation costs significantly. Concrete typically consists of coarse aggregate and by replacing all of this with used tire rubber, the consumption of natural resources can be significantly reduced.
protocol.com
The time zone problem: How to work with a global team and also sleep
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Are you still making your co-workers look at your cord-management issues in the background of your Zoom call? Cut that out and get some tips from the Room Rater Twitter account for making your video calls easier on the eyes. Today: teams and time zones, Salesforce sets more ambitious diversity goals for female and nonbinary employees, and Google extends its hiring freeze. It’s Sunday, so if you’re working, make sure you let yourself have a little bit of fun, as a treat.
JOBS・
Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner More Or Less Expensive Than A Window Unit?
We examine mini-split air conditioners and window units to determine which option is less expensive. We also help you to pick the best unit for your home!
topgear.com
What's the best EV to rival a Tesla?
Sweden's Polestar 2 has the full package – including some very nice looking seatbelts. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just stop and listen for a moment… ssh. That distant rustling sound you hear? It’s not...
CNET
Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022
Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
Stock of the Week: Good News, Bad News for Chip Maker Nvidia
Chip stock Nvidia has had a roller-coaster week. On the one hand, President Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which includes billions in subsidies for domestic semiconductor research and development. On the other hand, the company drastically cut revenue projections due in large part to inflation. And while Nvidia’s stock is down close to 32% in 2022, it rebounded somewhat this week by gaining more than 4%. On another positive note, out of 32 analyst reviews of the stock, 25 have a buy rating, 7 have a hold rating and there are no actual sells.
americanmilitarynews.com
US gov’t let China have breakthrough technology paid for by US taxpayers
In the last decade, a group of U.S. government scientists developed a groundbreaking new battery technology that could power a house and run for decades. With the U.S. government’s approval, the taxpayer-funded technology was handed over last year to a Chinese company that manufactures the batteries today. Here’s rare...
Comments / 2