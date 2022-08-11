ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks

On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Using 1 Word To Describe The Cowboys Tonight

It's just the preseason, but the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are displaying a concerning trend in their preseason game tonight. The Cowboys were flagged nine times in the first half. It didn't stop there. The laundry was all over the field in the final two quarters as well. Unfortunately, "sloppy" is...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Browns Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Boos

Joe Bitonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman was asked about the recent boos from opposing fanbases and said that it's "Cleveland against the world." “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said....
CLEVELAND, OH
