Collier County, FL

Scammers targeting Florida residents over fake jury duty claims

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The Collier County Clerk of Court and Comptroller issued a warning about a Jury Duty scam targeting Florida residents.

Scammers are contacting people, claiming they missed jury duty and requesting residents pay a fine by purchasing a gift card to the Clerk’s office.

Incidents have already been reported in Manatee and Sarasota county.

“If you receive a call from someone saying you’ve missed jury duty and need to pay a fine, immediately hang up the phone,” said Collier County Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel.

Residents are advised never to give personal or financial information over the phone, especially if the caller begins to act aggressively.

In addition, you are asked to contact your Clerk of Court immediately if you receive a phone call saying you missed jury duty.

