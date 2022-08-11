Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Coach Mike Tomlin
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon. The Steelers took on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 preseason. Tomlin and the Steelers were able to come away from the game looking good. It should be an interesting year in Pittsburgh, as...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Ex-Wife News
Herschel Walker's ex-wife, Cindy, is featured prominently in a new political ad targeting the former NFL star turned U.S. Senate candidate. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears at the end of the ad. "Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," a woman's voice says as highlights of...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday
Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick Drama
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to name his top five NFL coaches. One prominent coach was left out. The Steelers head coach didn't include Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his list of the top five coaches in the National Football League. That's...suspicious. Where is the legendary...
