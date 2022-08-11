ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement

Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

Insurance firm opens Covington office

Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington offering corporate advertising, naming opportunities for 'Covington Connect' wi-fi network

Almost 44,000 people registered. More than one million sessions averaging 44 minutes each. Since its inception in fall 2020, the free Covington Connect public Wi-Fi network has proven a godsend to families and students in Covington who have used it to access everything from schoolwork to job training to health providers. Visitors have also used it to access information about the city.
COVINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Hacked: Thomas More University's Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively

A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

New report places NKU in top tier of colleges for economic mobility

Northern Kentucky University is in the top tier of colleges and universities in the United States regarding economic mobility and the return on investment for low-income students and Pell Grant recipients, according to a new report by public policy think tank Third Way. “This new report is a reflection that...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
The Daily

Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati Real Estate Mogul and Pioneer

Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati, OH entreprenuer is a real estate mogul who has been active in the Cincinnati market for many years. He got his start in the industry as a developer and has since expanded into brokerage, investment, and property management. In recent years, he has focused on revitalizing the Cincinnati area by developing new projects and bringing new life to existing properties.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Damaging or stealing political signs is a crime

The following op-ed is written by Campbell Co. Attorney Steve Franzen. Soon, political campaigns will be going through the arduous task of putting up political signs. Many people seem to feel that taking or damaging a political sign is not a criminal offense but rather that it just a common occurrence in the territory of political campaigns. However, that is not the case.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050

Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.

The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
HEBRON, KY
