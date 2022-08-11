Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
And the winner of $57K recount for Senate District 24 is . . .the same; Shelley Funke Fromeyer still wins
A recount of the May primary election for Northern Kentucky’s Senate District 24 paid for by Jessica Neal showed Neal still losing, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office said late Friday. Adams’ spokesperson Michon Lindstrom said the recount that started Wednesday has been concluded and showed only...
Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement
Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
linknky.com
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
Covington offering corporate advertising, naming opportunities for ‘Covington Connect’ wi-fi network
Almost 44,000 people registered. More than one million sessions averaging 44 minutes each. Since its inception in fall 2020, the free Covington Connect public Wi-Fi network has proven a godsend to families and students in Covington who have used it to access everything from schoolwork to job training to health providers. Visitors have also used it to access information about the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter
BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
linknky.com
Hacked: Thomas More University’s Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively
A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
linknky.com
New report places NKU in top tier of colleges for economic mobility
Northern Kentucky University is in the top tier of colleges and universities in the United States regarding economic mobility and the return on investment for low-income students and Pell Grant recipients, according to a new report by public policy think tank Third Way. “This new report is a reflection that...
The Daily
Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati Real Estate Mogul and Pioneer
Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati, OH entreprenuer is a real estate mogul who has been active in the Cincinnati market for many years. He got his start in the industry as a developer and has since expanded into brokerage, investment, and property management. In recent years, he has focused on revitalizing the Cincinnati area by developing new projects and bringing new life to existing properties.
RELATED PEOPLE
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Damaging or stealing political signs is a crime
The following op-ed is written by Campbell Co. Attorney Steve Franzen. Soon, political campaigns will be going through the arduous task of putting up political signs. Many people seem to feel that taking or damaging a political sign is not a criminal offense but rather that it just a common occurrence in the territory of political campaigns. However, that is not the case.
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
The derailment has shut down all of U.S. 50, and the sheriff's office said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but they anticipate it will be shut down for the entire morning.
What we know about Ricky Shiffer, the man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati
Law enforcement officials told ABC News and the Associated Press that 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer called for violence against the FBI after the agency executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's home.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 attendee who attacked FBI building previously handled classified info for military: Report
The suspect who was killed by Ohio police in a standoff after he attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati was previously known to the agency and had handled classified military information while working for the Navy, according to reports. The suspect, identified as Ricky Shiffer, worked for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
linknky.com
When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050
Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
Friends, colleagues share more about Officer Seara Burton
People who know Officer Burton both personally and professionally say she isn't afraid of danger. One friend told WRTV Burton would run toward it if she knew someone needed help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 175-acre A.J. Jolly Lake serves as centerpiece of Campbell County Park
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified
CLINTON COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has officially identified the Columbus man who was killed by law enforcement Thursday afternoon, ending an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that began after he tried to breach the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati earlier in the day. Ricky W. Shiffer,...
MSNBC
Armed suspect in Cincinnati FBI attack who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 dies in standoff
Authorities say a man who fired a nail gun at an FBI field office in Cincinnati was killed in a "law enforcement operation". NBC News has reported that the suspect was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. NBC News' Ryan Reilly shares the latest.Aug. 11, 2022.
Fox 19
Brookville police chief, lieutenant suspended after allegedly arresting local candidate for political reasons
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - Two members of the Brookville Police Department are suspended following allegations that they arrested a man thought to be anti-police whom they did not want running for town board. Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser are implicated in the evolving scandal. Trevin Thalheimer...
Comments / 1