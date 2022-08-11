Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News
It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
Paul Finebaum Names Alabama's Biggest 'Threat' This Year
Alabama will enter the 2022 season as the team to beat, but that doesn't mean Nick Saban's squad will be untouchable. During this Tuesday's edition of Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed which team is the biggest threat to stop Alabama from winning a national championship this season. Finebaum is...
Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday
As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
No. 2 Ohio St hungry to avenge Michigan loss, return to CFP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nine months later, the sting of losing to Michigan is still fresh for No. 2 Ohio State. That’s the way it is in Columbus. Don’t lose to Michigan. Doing so brings a year of pain and misery. “It was sickening,” receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said of the 42-27 thumping on Nov. 27 in Ann Arbor that ended an eight-game Buckeyes winning streak in the rivalry game. Coach Ryan Day said it’s been the source of motivation for everyone at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
We're officially less than three full weeks away from Ohio State and Notre Dame squaring off in Columbus to open the 2022 season. There are a number of enticing matchups from Week 1 of the college football season, but this one is by far the most appetizing. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish are both ranked in the top five of the preseason Coaches Poll, and are expected to be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
Look: Gambling Expert Reveals 'Lock' Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame
One of the biggest games of the 2022 college football season will take place in its very first week as the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ahead of that marquee first game, one gambling expert has revealed his "lock" for the matchup. Taking to Twitter, Will Meade tweeted that he is taking Notre Dame at +15.5 against the Buckeyes.
Ole Miss offers another four-star DB from Ohio
The latest Ole Miss offer has gone out to a promising 2024 cornerback from the state of Ohio. The Rebels have offered four-star corner Aaron Scott out of Springfield (Ohio) High School. The 6-1, 160-pound Scott is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 11 cornerback and the No....
Top247 EDGE Brian Robinson isn’t bashful about wearing Michigan gear in Ohio
A lot has changed for Brian Robinson in the span of a year. The Austintown (Ohio) Fitch star gained 40 lbs., saw his recruitment explode from virtually nothing to over 30 offers, and became one of the most coveted targets on Michigan’s 2024 recruiting board. He also got more acquainted with the Wolverines during three visits, the most recent of which occurred a couple weeks ago for the annual Barbecue at the Big House. The latest trip only increased his comfort level with the staff, especially would-be position coach Mike Elston.
buckeyefirearms.org
BFA PAC Aq-rated candidate sends anti-gun Republican packing
State Central Committee races aren't sexy. They're not races you'll see expensive TV ads for. In fact, there's a good chance nine out of ten voters won't even know what these elected positions do. The Republican State Central Committee is the governing power of the Ohio Republican Party (ORP). It...
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
Outnumbered: In Rural Ohio, Two Supporters of Solar Power Step Into a Roomful of Opposition
This story is the second in a series about the conflict over solar power in Williamsport, Ohio, reported in partnership with ABC News. WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio—On a weekday morning in May, Mark Schein drove his truck about a mile up the road and rang the doorbell of Melvin Steck and his son and caretaker Doug Steck. Mark stepped into the kitchen, saw Melvin, who is 101, and let out a joyous, “Hey there.”
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Best Restaurants in Columbus, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Columbus rapidly gains a reputation as one of America’s up-and-coming culinary destinations. Its restaurant scene creates a buzz with its creativity, diversity, and one-of-a-kind experiences, from classic diner fare to fine dining, to offbeat, ethnic, and funky cafes. Columbus chefs have easy access to the best local ingredients to...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
