'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law.
The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga.
She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s who can transform into the superhero She-Hulk. The character is a cousin of the Hulk.
Maslany plays Jennifer, aka She-Hulk, with Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer's paralegal and best friend.
Jamil portrays Titania, a villainous social media influencer.
Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox also star.
IMDb released a clip from She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law on Thursday that shows She-Hulk insisting to her cousin Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) aka the Hulk, that Captain America was a virgin.
She Hulk: Attorney-at-Law premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.
