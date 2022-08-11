Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot in Pompano Beach killed after crashing into tree outside hospital
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who, authorities said, had been injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach died after crashing outside of a hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim called for help after she came under fire in the area of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach, early Sunday morning.
WSVN-TV
Coke Florida gives backpacks, other supplies to students at Hialeah elementary school
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students went home with new backpacks and supplies thanks giveaway. Coke Florida hosted its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway in Hialeah, Friday. More than 300 students form Twin Lakes Elementary School received a bag filled with supplies to get them ready for their...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for teen missing from Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy. According to detectives, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle in Weston, Thursday. Perrotta stands...
gotowncrier.com
New Principal Brings Tech-Savvy Attitude To Polo Park
Water-loving Wellington High School graduate Dr. Jennifer Galindo once had dreams of living on a boat and studying sharks. Now amid the stables, equine estates and sprawling green practice fields along Lake Worth Road, she’s making plans for maintaining and improving one of Palm Beach County’s top schools — Polo Park Middle School — as its new principal.
NBC Miami
Woman Dies in Crash After Driving Herself to Hospital for Gunshot Wound in Pompano Beach
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning crash Sunday that left one woman dead. At approximately 3:10 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call for shots fired near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were en route to the scene, another...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police officer uses skills he learned as Navy and Marine medic to help save lives
(WSVN) - Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Many times, they also wear a badge. Karen Hensel shines the 7 Spotlight on a Miramar Police officer who is using his unique skills to help save lives. Another night, another emergency in Miramar. Officer Damian Castellanos, Miramar Police Department: “Someone...
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway
Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Early voting in Broward County set to start
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While Miami-Dade County early voting began this week, Broward County will get the chance to voice their choice soon. Early voting in Broward County starts on Aug. 13. There are several key races, including that of Congressional District 20, a rematch between incumbent U.S. Rep....
Exclusive: Guns Scandal at Parkland Charter School Involved Principal’s Father
The gun scandal that roiled Somerset Parkland Academy in June involved both the school’s principal and a support staff member formerly married to the principal’s father—the man to who one of the gun’s apparently belonged, law enforcement records show. The two firearms were concealed in a...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer involved in head-on collision released from the hospital
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is finally heading home after spending months in the hospital. Mathew Larsh can’t help but smile. Echoes of support were heard in front of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Miami. “It’s a truly amazing day,” Larsh said. The...
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
WSVN-TV
Westbound lanes of Sample Road closed due police investigation in Coconut Creek, 1 dead
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road are currently closed due to a police investigation. On Sunday, Coconut Creek Police Department tweeted that a fatal traffic crash had occurred at 3:59 a.m., involving one of their officers and a female victim.
WSVN-TV
Officials: 3 lightning strikes sparked North Lauderdale townhouse fire, causing roof damage
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three lightning strikes sparked a fire at a townhouse in North Lauderdale, causing extensive roof damage, city officials said. North Lauderdale and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze at the two-story building, Sunday afternoon. 7News has learned three bolts...
Click10.com
COVID-19 infections decline in Florida, but not enough to lower high risk of infection
MIAMI – As of Saturday morning, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that all of the counties in Florida were at high risk of COVID-19 infection except for Glades, Taylor, and Holmes counties, which were at medium risk. Data shows the cases and hospitalizations are decreasing,...
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
