Deerfield Beach, FL

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for teen missing from Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy. According to detectives, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle in Weston, Thursday. Perrotta stands...
WESTON, FL
gotowncrier.com

New Principal Brings Tech-Savvy Attitude To Polo Park

Water-loving Wellington High School graduate Dr. Jennifer Galindo once had dreams of living on a boat and studying sharks. Now amid the stables, equine estates and sprawling green practice fields along Lake Worth Road, she’s making plans for maintaining and improving one of Palm Beach County’s top schools — Polo Park Middle School — as its new principal.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Action News Jax

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway

Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Early voting in Broward County set to start

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While Miami-Dade County early voting began this week, Broward County will get the chance to voice their choice soon. Early voting in Broward County starts on Aug. 13. There are several key races, including that of Congressional District 20, a rematch between incumbent U.S. Rep....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

