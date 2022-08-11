(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.

