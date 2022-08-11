Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Fox 19
1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting
AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale has left one injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to district four police. The shooting was reported to be on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This is the third confirmed...
Fox 19
Police: 14-year-old male shot in Queensgate
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
A gunman was captured on camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to remain anonymous for safety concerns, believes their teenage son was targeted.
Fox 19
Man stabbed to death in Westwood, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was fatally stabbed in Westwood Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue and found Andre Dockery, 41, with a stab wound to the torso. Dockery died at the scene, police said.
WKRC
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 8 injured
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are hunting for a third shooter, in addition to the two men indicted Thursday for the mass shooting in Over The Rhine last weekend. The Hamilton County Prosecutor today displayed surveillance video Thursday that showed 21 shots fired -- seven from one suspect in custody -- six from another suspect in custody -- one from a cop -- and then six more from an unidentified suspect.
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Police Arrest Two People for Aug. 7 Over-the-Rhine Shooting
Cincinnati Police have arrested two people for the Aug. 7 shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Diablo McCoats, 29, and Jarvis Barnes, 34, were arrested this week. It is unclear if investigators were tipped off about their identities after offering a $5,000 reward to the public. Both men are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
WTGS
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
Fox 19
New Bearcats to move-in day at UC Sunday
1 dead, multiple seriously injured in downtown crash, police say. Cincinnati Animal Care at the Off Market in Blue Ash Saturday. Dogs available for adoption or fostering were available on Saturday at The OFF Market in Blue Ash from the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. Homemaker's Bar owner makes delicious...
WHIZ
2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend. Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
WKRC
1 dead from multiple stab wounds at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale
According to court documents, Tolentino told police a witch told him "the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun so that was why he stabbed him."
Fox 19
Increased police presence, parking restrictions among steps to improve OTR safety
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The plan to “interrupt the violence” in Over-the-Rhine following the Aug. 7 shooting of nine people in the area is getting mixed responses from those who live and work in OTR. On Thursday, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Interim Cincinnati...
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police say that Adams Sands, 45, died after a crash happened on 100 E. 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris Slingshot south on Walnut...
1017thepoint.com
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
